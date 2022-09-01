scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Chiranjeevi opens up on Acharya failure: ‘Poor content gets rejected, I am a victim myself’

Megastar Chiranjeevi spoke about how audiences continue to come to theatre despite the advent of OTT. He praised Bimbisara, Sitaramam, and Kartikeya 2 while referring to Acharya flopping at box office.

Chiranjeevi in AcharyaChiranjeevi in Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi is the latest to open up about the state of cinema in the post-pandemic era. As the film industries across the world are grappling with the issues of poor footfall in theatres, the Telugu superstar pointed out how people continue to come to theatres if the content is good enough to sustain them for two and a half hours. Talking at the pre-release event of a small budget film, titled First Day First Show, Chiranjeevi also pointed out how poor content gets rejected even on the second day of release, hinting at the failure of his film Acharya.

He said, “After the pandemic, the number of people coming to theatres has come down. It doesn’t mean they don’t want to come to theatres altogether. If the content is interesting, they will! Bimbisara, Sita Ramam and Kartikeya 2 are examples. If we don’t concentrate on the script and content, people won’t show interest. The philosophy of cinema has changed. The bad films get rejected on the second day of their release. I am one of the victims of this trend (referring to Acharya’s failure).”

So far, Acharya is the only release from Chiranjeevi in 2022, and it failed to meet the expectations of the fans. Directed by Kortala Siva of Mirchi and Srimanthudu fame, the film started getting a poor response in theatre within a few days from its release.

ALSO READ |When Chiranjeevi’s salary was ‘bigger than Bachchan’s’

Manoj Kumar R of Indian Express gave the film one star, and wrote, “Koratala Siva heavily banks on the visual element that gives this film a mythological heft to keep the audience hooked. The writing is so poor that even the massive stardom of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan feels inadequate to lift this movie. It’s a snooze fest.”

At times when filmmakers and actors avoid talking about their box office failures, it was bold of Chiranjeevi to address his failure and talk about it in a light-hearted tone.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bagPremium
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bag

The actor will next be seen in Godfather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film has Chiranjeevi reprising the role of Mohanlal from the original. Bollywood star Salman Khan is playing a cameo in the film, which has Nayanthara in the female lead role.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 10:41:56 am
Next Story

Tech tool offers US police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth
Good Luck Jerry

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth

UP govt to conduct survey of unrecognised madrassas across state

UP govt to conduct survey of unrecognised madrassas across state

Delhi Metro services delayed briefly due to 'passenger on track'

Delhi Metro services delayed briefly due to 'passenger on track'

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'
Azad speaks to Express

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'

Premium
Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement