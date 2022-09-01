Chiranjeevi opens up on Acharya failure: ‘Poor content gets rejected, I am a victim myself’

Megastar Chiranjeevi is the latest to open up about the state of cinema in the post-pandemic era. As the film industries across the world are grappling with the issues of poor footfall in theatres, the Telugu superstar pointed out how people continue to come to theatres if the content is good enough to sustain them for two and a half hours. Talking at the pre-release event of a small budget film, titled First Day First Show, Chiranjeevi also pointed out how poor content gets rejected even on the second day of release, hinting at the failure of his film Acharya.

He said, “After the pandemic, the number of people coming to theatres has come down. It doesn’t mean they don’t want to come to theatres altogether. If the content is interesting, they will! Bimbisara, Sita Ramam and Kartikeya 2 are examples. If we don’t concentrate on the script and content, people won’t show interest. The philosophy of cinema has changed. The bad films get rejected on the second day of their release. I am one of the victims of this trend (referring to Acharya’s failure).”

So far, Acharya is the only release from Chiranjeevi in 2022, and it failed to meet the expectations of the fans. Directed by Kortala Siva of Mirchi and Srimanthudu fame, the film started getting a poor response in theatre within a few days from its release.

Manoj Kumar R of Indian Express gave the film one star, and wrote, “Koratala Siva heavily banks on the visual element that gives this film a mythological heft to keep the audience hooked. The writing is so poor that even the massive stardom of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan feels inadequate to lift this movie. It’s a snooze fest.”

At times when filmmakers and actors avoid talking about their box office failures, it was bold of Chiranjeevi to address his failure and talk about it in a light-hearted tone.

The actor will next be seen in Godfather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film has Chiranjeevi reprising the role of Mohanlal from the original. Bollywood star Salman Khan is playing a cameo in the film, which has Nayanthara in the female lead role.