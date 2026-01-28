‘Chiranjeevi is his biggest fan’: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu co-star on 70-year-old actor’s fitness regime as film crosses Rs 350 Cr mark

Chiranjeevi is currently riding the biggest high of his career. At 70, the megastar delivered the only major Sankranti blockbuster —Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu — outperforming big-budget releases including Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. With the film having crossed the Rs 350 crore mark, conversations around star value, budgets, and age have reignited across the Telugu film industry. Amid these discussions, Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu co-star Harsha Vardhan opened up about the actor’s extraordinary dedication to fitness, even revealing that the veteran star is, in many ways, his own biggest fan.

‘Chiranjeevi never compromises on fitness’

Speaking about Chiranjeevi’s physical discipline and his ability to lead films at 70, Harsha Vardhan told SumanTV Vijayawada, “I cannot compare myself to Chiranjeevi — especially in terms of fitness. It’s not about age. What matters is the passion to stay fit. The fire in him is different. His goals are different. There is so much to learn from him. He doesn’t use body pads to look fit. He is naturally built like that. He has extreme command over his body. He has performed several unique stunts and dance steps — and that’s not possible without having full control over your body.”