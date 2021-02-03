Check trailer: Nithiin plays chess and breaks bones

The trailer of Telugu actor Nithiin’s upcoming movie Check was released on Wednesday. The film is written and directed by National Award-winning director Chandra Sekhar Yeleti.

Going by the trailer, the film revolves around a death row convict, who is called a “traitor” and “terrorist”. Wonder what he must have done to be called such harsh names? Nonetheless, he gets pushed around in a game, which seems to be completely rigged against him. He’s defeated in the court and bullied in the prison. If he thinks he deserves a chance to live, he should play the game of the mind: chess. And fight his rivals physically, while making his moves on the chessboard.

The trailer promises an intelligent crime thriller packed with quotable punchlines. The film also stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Rakul Preet Singh, Simran Choudary, Posani Krishna Murali, Sai Chand, Murali Sharma, Harsha Vardhan, Sampath Raj, Rohit Pathak, Virendra Chauhan, Chaitanya Krishna, Gururaj Manepalli, Raina Rao, Karthik Ratnam, Praveen Yendamuri, Krishna Teja, Aziz Nazar, C.V.L. Narasimha Rao and Meka Ramakrishna.

Check will hit screens on February 26, 2021.