Check teaser: Nithiin and Rakul Preet-starrer looks strange

There is no release date for Check yet. (Photo: Bhavya Creations/YouTube)

A teaser for Check is out. Starring Nithiin, Rakul Preet, and Priya Varrier in major roles, the movie is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti.

The teaser aims to give a tantalising glimpse of the movie through a few shots, though that glimpse merely paints a jumbled picture of the plot. Nithiin’s character is an imprisoned man who is apparently a genius chess player up there with the likes of Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov.

Like in The Queen’s Gambit, he can visualise chess pieces in 3D. He is also given capital punishment though Rakul Preet’s character claims he is innocent. Oh, and he is good at hand-to-hand combat as well.

There are so many distinct elements here that it is easy to forget they are in the same movie. It seems as though random shots were stitched together in a hurry to release the teaser.

V. Ananda Prasad has produced Check through his banner Bhavya Creans. There is no release date yet.