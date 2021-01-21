scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Cheating case against Telugu actor

The man, in his complaint to the police, accused actor Viswant, his father and others of offering him the car worth Rs 25 lakh for Rs 17 lakh in September 2017.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | January 21, 2021 10:44:46 am
Cheating case on actor ViswantA cheating case was filed against actor Viswant, his father and others on January 8.

A cheating case has been registered against Telugu actor, his father and others for allegedly duping a man here in connection with the sale of car on discount, police said on Wednesday.

In the complaint filed on January 8, the victim said he paid Rs 12.5 lakh to them and took the vehicle but he was not given the vehicle ownership documents, the police said.

Later, the man enquired and found out that the actor and the others had mortgaged the car’s documents with a finance firm, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and further probe is on, they added.

