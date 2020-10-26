Charmme Kaur’s parents test positive for Covid-19

Charmme Kaur asked fans to take precautions during the pandemic. (Photo: Charmme Kaur/Instagram)

Actor-producer Charmme Kaur took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that her parents have tested positive for coronavirus. Citing contamination brought on by the recent Hyderabad floods as the reason, Charmme asked fans to ensure precautions during the pandemic.

Charmme Kaur wrote a long Instagram post, an excerpt of which read, “My only advice after this experience is, if you have any symptoms, pls do not delay and get yourself tested for Covid immediately. Getting detected at an early stage is surely gonna save you from a lot of damage and will be a blessing for your health. I can’t wait to see my parents healthy and happy again.”

Charmme captioned the post, “I thank @aighospitals and it’s total team for all the care they are taking of parents to fight #coronavirus.”

Read Charmme Kaur’s full post here:

On 22 Oct 2020, my mom and dad were tested positive with Covid.

It’s so unfortunate, my parents have been maintaining strict lockdown in their Hyd home since March, and have been taking maximum care of themselves, but Hyd floods and it’s contamination seems the only reason behind this. Knowing my dad’s unfortunate health history, this news totally broke me. Mom and dad were immediately taken to AIG Hospital Hyd, as doctor Nageshwar Reddy is one doctor I have known since many years and I trust him blindly.

His amazing team of doctors are taking super care of my parents and my parents are responding very well to all the treatment given. I am extremely thankful to each and everyone at AIG Hospital Hyd for everything they are doing.

My only advice after this experience is, if you have any symptoms, pls do not delay and get yourself tested for Covid immediately. Getting detected at an early stage is surely gonna save you from a lot of damage and will be a blessing for your health. I can’t wait to see my parents healthy and happy again.

May Goddess Durga protect you from evil and give you all the happiness. Pls keep sending all your positive vibes for the good health of my parents and for everyone fighting this battle.

Happy Dussehra

On the work front, Charmme Kaur is the co-producer of Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda’s first Bollywood outing. The film, also starring Ananya Panday, is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Charmme. It will be released in Hindi, apart from all south Indian languages.

