Charmme Kaur apologises over offensive coronavirus video

Producer-actor Charmme Kaur on Monday posted a video on TikTok in which she made light of two fresh cases of coronavirus being detected in India. While one patient belongs to New Delhi, the other belongs to Telangana.

Charmme wished all the best to her fans and went on to say, “Coronavirus has reached Delhi and Telangana. That is what I have heard. That is what is in the news.”

She added, “Coronavirus has arrived,” in a joyous tone.

I have read all ur comments n I apologise for the video posted .. it was an act of immaturity for a very sensitive topic , n hence shall be carefull in my further reactions as it was of least knowledge to me the rounds it created .. pic.twitter.com/mXT95O1tFL — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) March 2, 2020

A Twitter user @Iamtssudhir posted the video with the caption, “What is she even thinking? #coronavirus #coronavirusindia #CoronaOutbreak #charmme.”

Charmme Kaur later apologised for her comments in the TikTok video. She tweeted, “I have read all ur comments n I apologise for the video posted .. it was an act of immaturity for a very sensitive topic , n hence shall be carefull in my further reactions as it was of least knowledge to me the rounds it created ..”

