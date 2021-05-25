Chandramohan dismisses rumours about his ill health, releases video

Veteran Telugu actor Chandramohan is the latest celebrity to fall prey to fake news. The actor, who turned 76 on Sunday, rubbished the reports about his ill-health. “I express my gratitude to everyone who wished me on my birthday. I am forever indebted to your affection. Of late there are rumours about my health. Please don’t believe them. I am healthy and doing fine,” he said in a video message.

“Senior Actor #Chandramohan garu is completely fine. All the rumors about his health are false. Please stop speculating fake news,” tweeted Tollywood PRO Vamsi Kaka, while sharing the video of Chandramohan

The industry buzz is that Chandramohan has taken retirement from acting. In a career spanning 55 years, he has acted in more than 900 films. During the early days of his career, he played lead roles in many movies. he later made a mark in the industry as a supporting actor and in comic roles. He has been missing from the spotlight since 2017. He was last seen in an important role in Allu Arjun’s action film, Duvvada Jagannadham.