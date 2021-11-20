Chaitanya Akkineni talks about getting a ‘green light’ in his first post after separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Chaitanya Akkineni has been extremely private about his personal life. It is very rare that the actor takes to any of his social media platforms to give a sneak peek of his life to his fans. On Saturday, Chaitanya dropped the first post after announcing his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In the post, Chaitanya is seen holding Matthew McConaughey’s book titled Greenlights in which the actor has opened up on his life story and the lessons he has learned. The actor’s book also discusses how to see the greenlights that get you where you need to go. Chaitanya seemed to have a great time reading the book.

In a cryptic way, he hinted that he has got a ‘green light’ for himself. “A love letter to life .. thank you @officiallymcconaughey for sharing your journey .. this read is a green light for me .. respect sir,” he wrote as the caption. As soon as he dropped the image, his fans poured in advance birthday wishes. The Love Story actor will celebrate 35th birthday on November 23.

Chaitanya’s last post was about his separation from Samantha. The post was dropped a few days before their 4th wedding anniversary. In the note, Chaitanya mentioned that the two have decided to part ways.

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” the note read.

On the work front, Chaitanya is basking in the success of Love Story. The Sekhar Kammula directorial was received well. Meanwhile, he will also feature in Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Bangarraju. He will also make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.