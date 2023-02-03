Celebrities mourn K Vishwanath LIVE UPDATES: Jr NTR, Anil Kapoor, Mammootty pay tribute to legendary director

Filmmaker-actor K Vishwanath passed away in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday due to age-related issues. In a career spanning six decades, the director touched upon themes like the caste system, disability, untouchability, gender discrimination, dowry and socio-economic challenges in his movies. Some of his popular films include Chelleli Kapuram, Kalam Marindi, Sarada, O Seeta Katha Jeevana Jyothi, Siri Siri Muvva, Sankarabharanam, Saptapadi, Sagara Sangamamm, Swathi Muthyam, Sruthilayalu, Swarnakamalam, Sutradharulu, Aapadbhandhuvudu, Swati Kiranam, Subha Sankalpam, Swarabhishekam, Sargam, Kaamchor, Shubh Kaamna, Eeshwar and Dhanwaan. His movie Swathi Muthyam was even picked as India’s official entry for the Oscars in 1986. He also worked with leading actors from across film industries including Kamal Haasan, Jayaprada, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vanisri and Chiranjeevi among others.
Viswanath also donned the greasepaint for Subha Sankalpam, Vajram, Kalisundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Seema Simham, Nuvv Leka Nenu Lenu, Santhosham, Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo, Tagore, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Rajapattai, Lingaa, and Uttama Villain.
K Vishwanath was the 48th recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award. He won five National Film Awards. Viswanath was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992.
Viswanath is survived by his wife and four children.
Maruthi tweeted, "Rest in peace the legendary #KVishwanath sir ..You will remembered forever in our hearts , you always live through ur great films 🙏Om shanti#RipLegend #RIPVishwanathGaru."
Jr NTR tweeted in Telugu, "Vishwanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents. He gave many incredible films like Shankarabharan and Sagara Sangam. The loss without him is never-ending. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace."
Khushbu Sundar posted on Twitter, "We have lost another gem! What a legend! #KVishwanath gaaru will be remembered forever for his art, his passion and understanding of films. Never got an opportunity to work with him, but been a great admirer of his work. Will be missed. RIP #KVishwanathgaru Om Shanti 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."
Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to post, "Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! 🙏🙏."
Anil Kapoor tweeted, "K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple…RIP My Guru 🙏."
Kamal Haasan shared a hand-written note as he mourns K Vishwanath's demise.