Celebrities mourn K Vishwanath LIVE UPDATES: Jr NTR, Anil Kapoor, Mammootty pay tribute to legendary director

After K Viswanath was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2017, Kamal Haasan, who featured in the director’s critically acclaimed films Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam and Subha Sankalpam, said, “In the future people might think that I am exaggerating out of nostalgia. So I put it on record. It is going to be very difficult for the film industry to produce another talent like Mr. K. Vishwanath.”

He added, “But try, we must. As it is the burden of that duty endowed upon us by masters like K. Viswanath. Bravo sir. The film Industry not only applauds but owns your laurels and you as theirs.”