scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Celebrities mourn K Vishwanath LIVE UPDATES: Jr NTR, Anil Kapoor, Mammootty pay tribute to legendary director

K Vishwanath passes away LIVE UPDATES: Veteran director-actor K Vishwanath passed away in Hyderabad at the age of 92.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | February 3, 2023 09:43 IST
K VishwanathK Vishwanath was 92. (Express archive photo)

Filmmaker-actor K Vishwanath passed away in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday due to age-related issues. In a career spanning six decades, the director touched upon themes like the caste system, disability, untouchability, gender discrimination, dowry and socio-economic challenges in his movies. Some of his popular films include Chelleli Kapuram, Kalam Marindi, Sarada, O Seeta Katha Jeevana Jyothi, Siri Siri Muvva, Sankarabharanam, Saptapadi, Sagara Sangamamm, Swathi Muthyam, Sruthilayalu, Swarnakamalam, Sutradharulu, Aapadbhandhuvudu, Swati Kiranam, Subha Sankalpam, Swarabhishekam, Sargam, Kaamchor, Shubh Kaamna, Eeshwar and Dhanwaan. His movie Swathi Muthyam was even picked as India’s official entry for the Oscars in 1986. He also worked with leading actors from across film industries including Kamal Haasan, Jayaprada, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vanisri and Chiranjeevi among others.

Also Read |Legendary director K Viswanath passes away

Viswanath also donned the greasepaint for Subha Sankalpam, Vajram, Kalisundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Seema Simham, Nuvv Leka Nenu Lenu, Santhosham, Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo, Tagore, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Rajapattai, Lingaa, and Uttama Villain.

K Vishwanath was the 48th recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award. He won five National Film Awards. Viswanath was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992.

Viswanath is survived by his wife and four children.

Live Blog

Celebrities are expressing their condolences over the demise of K Viswanath.

09:43 (IST)03 Feb 2023
Director Maruthi shares his tribute

Maruthi tweeted, "Rest in peace the legendary #KVishwanath sir ..You will remembered forever in our hearts , you always live through ur great films 🙏Om shanti#RipLegend  #RIPVishwanathGaru."

09:00 (IST)03 Feb 2023
Jr NTR shares his deepest condolences

Jr NTR tweeted in Telugu, "Vishwanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents. He gave many incredible films like Shankarabharan and Sagara Sangam. The loss without him is never-ending. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace."

08:33 (IST)03 Feb 2023
'What a legend'

Khushbu Sundar posted on Twitter, "We have lost another gem! What a legend! #KVishwanath gaaru will be remembered forever for his art, his passion and understanding of films. Never got an opportunity to work with him, but been a great admirer of his work. Will be missed. RIP #KVishwanathgaru Om Shanti 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

08:33 (IST)03 Feb 2023
Chiranjeevi Konidela pays tribute to K Vishwanath

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to post, "Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! 🙏🙏."

08:29 (IST)03 Feb 2023
Anil Kapoor shared some old photos from his meeting with K Vishwanath

Anil Kapoor tweeted, "K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple…RIP My Guru 🙏."

08:28 (IST)03 Feb 2023
Kamal Haasan shares his 'salute to a master'

Kamal Haasan shared a hand-written note as he mourns K Vishwanath's demise.

After K Viswanath was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2017, Kamal Haasan, who featured in the director’s critically acclaimed films Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam and Subha Sankalpam, said, “In the future people might think that I am exaggerating out of nostalgia. So I put it on record. It is going to be very difficult for the film industry to produce another talent like Mr. K. Vishwanath.”

He added, “But try, we must. As it is the burden of that duty endowed upon us by masters like K. Viswanath. Bravo sir. The film Industry not only applauds but owns your laurels and you as theirs.”

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 08:13 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close