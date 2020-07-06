Case registered against Ram Gopal Varma over film on honour killing

Ram Gopal Varma has came forward in support of Sri Reddy. Ram Gopal Varma has came forward in support of Sri Reddy.

A case has been registered against director Ram Gopal Varma as per a court directive on a petition filed by the father of a man who was killed in an incident of alleged honour killing in 2018.

Balaswamy, father of the victim Pranay, approached a court stating that it was not correct to make a film on the issue when the matter is pending in court, police said.

He also contended that their photos were being used without their consent, they said.

The case was registered at Miryalaguda in Telangana under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and other sections of IPC and SC/ST POA Amendment Act, 2015, police said.

The court directive was received on Saturday.

Along with Ram Gopal Varma, the case also includes the producer of the proposed film, police said.

This is going to be a heart wrenching story based on the Amrutha and Maruthi Rao saga of the DANGERS of a father LOVING a daughter too much ..Launching the poster of a SAD FATHER’S film on HAPPY FATHER’S DAY #MURDERlove pic.twitter.com/t5Lwdz3zGZ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 21, 2020

Varma has reportedly announced a plan to make a film on the issue.

Balaswamy approached the court last month, police added.

Pranay was killed in 2018, in what came to be known as an incident of honour killing after he married an upper-caste woman.

Pranay’s father-in-law was an accused in the killing. The father-in-law had allegedly committed suicide in March this year.

With regard to media speculations on the case filed on my film MURDER ,I once again want to reiterate that my film is based and inspired from a true incident and it is not the truth ..Also there’s no mention of anyone’s caste in the film pic.twitter.com/apiT6rKJDn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

I specifically mentioned that I have no intention to demean or degrade anyone and my film is just a creative work based on a subject which is in the public domain ..But as a citizen who respects the law i too will proceed legally to protect my fundamental rights pic.twitter.com/61PlT8kUBW — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

With regard to the case filed on the basis of uninformed speculations,our advocates will give an appropriate reply as required by law pic.twitter.com/Fa6qQbFh84 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

Ram Gopal Varma on Sunday responded on the issue in a series of tweets and said that his film is “based and inspired from a true incident and it is not the truth.” The director further clarified that he has “no intention to demean or degrade anyone.” Varma also stated that his “advocates will give an appropriate reply as required by law.”

