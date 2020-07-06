scorecardresearch
Case registered against Ram Gopal Varma over film on honour killing

The case against Ram Gopal Varma was registered at Miryalaguda in Telangana under Section 153A and other sections of IPC and SC/ST POA Amendment Act, 2015, police said.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published: July 6, 2020 11:11:02 am
Ram Gopal Varma case Ram Gopal Varma has came forward in support of Sri Reddy.

A case has been registered against director Ram Gopal Varma as per a court directive on a petition filed by the father of a man who was killed in an incident of alleged honour killing in 2018.

Balaswamy, father of the victim Pranay, approached a court stating that it was not correct to make a film on the issue when the matter is pending in court, police said.

He also contended that their photos were being used without their consent, they said.

The case was registered at Miryalaguda in Telangana under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and other sections of IPC and SC/ST POA Amendment Act, 2015, police said.

The court directive was received on Saturday.

Along with Ram Gopal Varma, the case also includes the producer of the proposed film, police said.

Varma has reportedly announced a plan to make a film on the issue.

Balaswamy approached the court last month, police added.

Pranay was killed in 2018, in what came to be known as an incident of honour killing after he married an upper-caste woman.

Pranay’s father-in-law was an accused in the killing. The father-in-law had allegedly committed suicide in March this year.

Ram Gopal Varma on Sunday responded on the issue in a series of tweets and said that his film is “based and inspired from a true incident and it is not the truth.” The director further clarified that he has “no intention to demean or degrade anyone.” Varma also stated that his “advocates will give an appropriate reply as required by law.”

(With inputs from Entertainment Desk)

