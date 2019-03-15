Brochevarevarura’s visual tale unveiled

Director Vivek Athreya of Mental Madhilo fame is gearing up to entertain the audience with his second directorial Brochevarevarura. The movie stars Sree Vishnu, Satya Dev, Nivetha Thomas and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead roles. Touted to be a dark comedy, the film’s “visual tale” was unveiled by the team on Friday, and it is looks interesting.

The visual tale begins with a definition of the word – Brochevarevarura. We are then introduced to the main characters. The entire process is greatly supported by a song in Burrakatha style (Burrakatha is an oral storytelling process).

A source exclusively told Indianexpress.com, “Every frame that we have shown in the visual tale has links with the plot. While Satya Dev is playing a film director, Nivetha Pethuraj is a heroine. Actors Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna are college going friends and these four characters behave mischievously. The kidnapping and movie making episodes are very much interlinked. We have already completed shooting and the post-production is currently underway. We are aiming for a May release.”

Brochevarevarura is produced by Manyam Vijay Kumar under Manyam Productions banner.

On the work front, Nivetha Thomas will be next seen in Swaasa. Sree Vishnu has Thipparaa Meesam and Balavanthudu Nakemani in his kitty. On the other hand, Nivetha Pethuraj’s Chitralahari is schedule for release in April.