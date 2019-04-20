Brochevarevaru Ra teaser: A kidnapping story sprinkled with humour

After coming up with the interesting first look posters and a concept motion poster, the makers of Brochevarevaru Ra unveiled the teaser on Saturday. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the Manyam Production venture stars Sri Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Nivetha Pethuraj, Satya Dev, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna in significant roles.

Sri Vishnu took to Twitter to share the teaser of Brochevarevarura. “Boys and girls, ladies and gentlemen, and dear Boku boys like R3 batch, here comes Brochevarevarura teaser to tease you,” he captioned the video.

Going by the teaser, it looks like the director has an interesting kidnapping story with some humour.

The teaser begins with a director (Satya Dev) explaining a story to an actor (Nivetha Pethuraj). He narrates a story of R3 batch – a college group of three men, named Rocky, Rambo and Rahul (Sri Vishnu). Here, Rahul falls in love with Mithra (Nivetha Thomas), who is a classical dancer and also the daughter of their college principal.

Check out the teaser here:

The group decides to kidnap the daughter of Radha Krishna but the details of this character are not unveiled in the teaser. The teaser ends with Nivetha Pethuraj’s rejection to act in front of the camera for the narration she is given by Satya Dev.

The teaser is greatly complimented by the background song composed by Vivek Sagar. Produced by Vijay Kumar Manyam, Brochevarevarura is scheduled to release in June. Sai Sriram is the cinematographer and Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor for this dark comedy entertainer.