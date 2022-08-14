British filmmaker Edgar Wright hails SS Rajamouli’s RRR, calls it, ‘an absolute blast… so entertaining’

British filmmaker- writer Edgar Wright, who has films like Last Night In Soho, The Sparks Brothers, Baby Driver, The World’s End, Scott Pilgrim Vs The World, Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead, has hailed SS Rajamouli’s mega blockbsuster film RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan. Wright, who has co-written the screenplay for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Ant-Man in 2015, shared that he watched the film at the British Film Institute (BFI) recently and has called it one of the most “entertaining” films he has watched in recent times.

Taking to Twitter, Wright wrote, “Finally saw @RRRMovie on the big screen at the @BFI with a great crowd. What an absolute blast. So entertaining. The only film I have ever seen where the intermission card itself got a round of applause.”

This is not the first time that Rajamouli’s masterpiece is being appreciated by western filmmakers and celebrities. A few months back, The Vampire Diaries’ Joseph Morgan showered praised on RRR and called it “just stunning cinema.” His tweet read: “Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies. RRR & Everything Everywhere All At Once. Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema.”

In July, Hollywood director- writer Aaron Steweat Ahn, known for Mandy (2018) had expressed his wish to write a movie for Ram Charan, after he watched RRR. He had tweeted, “Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn’t get that. I’m here for more great Indian movies.”

RRR, also starring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in guest roles, is streaming on Netflix.