Brahmastra promotional event with Jr NTR cancelled in Hyderabad, fans expect ‘official apology’ from organisers

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is set to release soon and to promote the film, a huge event was planned in Hyderabad with Jr NTR but hours before it was supposed to begin, the event got cancelled.

As per Hindustan Times, the event got cancelled due to ‘unforseen circumstances’, leaving the fans upset. The report suggests that the event organisers did not have the official permissions in place that are necessary to conduct an event of this nature.

The event was expected to be a large gathering of fans and media. Press was invited from other states as well and it was expected to be a massive event. Some people expressed their anger on social media. A fan page of Jr Ntr tweeted, “Go back safely @tarak9999 fans! We need official apologies from the production house and the organisers of the event”

Brahmastra: Part One is scheduled to be a part of a trilogy by director Ayan Mukerji. The film is produced by Karan Johar and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Mouni recently confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan also has a ‘special appearance’ in the film.

A few reports suggest that the movie, which has been in the making for almost a decade, has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 410 crore. If that is true, Brahmastra would be the costliest Hindi film of all time.