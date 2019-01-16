Brahmanandam undergoes heart surgery

Legendary Telugu comedian Brahmanandam on Monday underwent a heart bypass surgery at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai. His condition is stable, a source close to his family revealed.

According to sources, Brahmanandam felt uneasy on Sunday and family members rushed the actor to the Asian Heart Institute. After tests, the 62-year-old actor underwent surgery on Monday, under the supervision of heart surgeon Ramakanta Panda.

Brahmanandam was recently seen in Krish Jagarlamudi directorial NTR Kathanayakudu. He essayed the role of late Telugu comedian Relangi in the film. The comedian has acted in more than thousand films. He also holds the Guinness world record for most number of screen credits for a living actor.

In 2009, the Government of India honoured him with Padma Sri for his immense contributions to Indian cinema and arts.