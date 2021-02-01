Brahmanandam turns 65: Ram Charan, Varun Tej and others wish the legendary comedian

Brahmanandam is celebrating his 65th birthday today. Fans and celebrities took to social media to wish the legendary comedian.

Sharing a photo of himself, Brahmanandam, Upasana Konidela and Niharika Konidela on Twitter, actor Ram Charan wrote, Wishing our king of comedy and most loved Padma Shri. Brahmanandam Uncle a Very Happy Birthday!! #HBDBrahmanandam.”

Actor Varun Tej shared a candid pic of himself and Brahmanandam. “Happy birthday to the evergreen king of comedy Bramhanandham garu! Wish you great health and happiness,” he captioned the photo.

Director Surender Reddy tweeted, “Happiest Birthday #Brahmanandam Garu. Wishing you best of health and lots of happiness.”

Gopichand Malineni, who is presently basking in the success of his Sankranthi outing Krack, wrote on Twitter, “Happy Birthday to the King of comedy,”Hasya Brahma” #Brahmanandam garu!!”

Director Bobby, who is soon going to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi in his next, posted on Twitter, “”Hasya Brahma”, Birthday wishes to Padma Shri Dr. Brahmanandam. I sincerely wish you to celebrate more such birthdays. #HBDBrahmanandam.”

Wishing a happy happy birthday to our GOD of comedy..Many Many Happy Returns of the day sir..Managing a conversation without your GIF 😂🙏🏼 is almost impossible for me..

PIC: My photo gallery😛#HappyBirthdayBrahmanandam sir pic.twitter.com/HnQHN6EvzU — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) February 1, 2021

Happy Birthday to the King of comedy,"Hasya Brahma" #Brahmanandam garu !!

Director Harish Shankar of Gaddalakonda Ganesh fame shared photos of himself and Brahmanandam. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Being in laughs and making others laugh, You should always be like this Babai!!! Happy birthday.”

Actor Sai Dharam Tej also wished Brahmanandam with a photo on Twitter. “Happy Birthday to the King of comedy,”Hasya Brahma” #Brahmanandam garu. Wishing you good health and peace always sir,” he captioned the picture.

Screenwriter-film producer Kona Venkat posted on Twitter, “He’s the reason for many Blockbusters, He’s the reason for happiness & millions of laughs. He’s the reason for my growth and recognition!! He’s god sent. Long live the Emperor of Humour. My best birthday wishes to Dr.Brahmanandam garu.”

Brahmanandam was last seen in Allu Arjun’s hit 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.