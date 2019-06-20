Brahmanandam and Ali roped in for Telugu version of The Lion King

Ace Telugu comedians Brahmanandam and Ali will lend their voices to Pumbaa and Timon, respectively, in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of animated musical classic The Lion King.

“Disney movies are a great outing for the entire family and my children are huge fans of their classics especially The Lion King. It was a unique and fun experience to voice Pumbaa, and I am looking forward to presenting the film in Telugu to all my fans out there, with my personal touch,” Brahmanandam said in a statement.

Ali added, “My kids love to watch Disney films, and The Lion King was a great opportunity to be a part of their storytelling legacy and do a special film for my children. Voicing Timon was great fun and I hope my fans appreciate this new avatar of mine when they see The Lion King in Telugu.”

Helmed by actor-filmmaker Jon Favreau, Disney’s The Lion King releases on July 19 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and English.