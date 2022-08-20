scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

As ‘Boycott Liger’ trends, Vijay Deverakonda tweets a cryptic post: ‘Let’s fight’

Amid 'Boycott Liger' trends, Vijay Deverakonda shared a cryptic tweet that seems to be in response to the boycott call.

Vijay DeverakondaActor Vijay Deverakonda makes his pan India debut in Liger. (Photo: Instagram/thedeverakonda)

Actor Vijay Deverakonda‘s film Liger has been trending on social media but this time, it’s not for the right reasons. ‘Boycott Liger’ has been trending on Twitter ever since the actor showed support for actor Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha. Now, Vijay has shared a cryptic tweet saying that if one is following his ‘dharma’ diligently, then they don’t have to listen to anyone.

Vijay tweeted in Telugu, ” Manam Correct unnapudu, Mana Dharmam manam chesinapudu, Evvadi maata vinedhe ledu. Kotladudham. #Liger”. This can be loosely translated into, “When we are correct, when we do our dharma, don’t have to listen to anyone. Let’s fight.”

Vijay recently spoke on the cancel culture and ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend. Aamir’s film, which is the official remake of Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump, didn’t perform well at the box office upon its release and struggled to get only Rs 49 crore in the first week. In an interview with India Today, Vijay said, “I just think on a film set, other than the actor, director, and actress, there are many other important characters, there are 200-300 artistes working on a film and all of us have staff members, so a film gives employment to many people and is a source of livelihoods for many. When Aamir Khan Sir makes a Laal Singh Chaddha, it is his name that stars in the film, but there are 200-300 families that are being provided for.”

He added, “When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods. Aamir sir is someone who pulls the crowd to the theatres. I am not sure why this boycott call is happening, but for whatever misunderstanding, this is happening, please realise you are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy. It is a much bigger picture.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger releases in tehatres on August 25.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 05:56:01 pm
Next Story

Explained: How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli's RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a 'proud moment'

2

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

3

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

4

Xavier’s V-C on professor resignation row: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'

5

Sports, A Musical: How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers? Why Sachin Tendulkar heard Bryan Adams on loop?

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained: How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Shubman Gill falls, India lose 4th wicket
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

Shubman Gill falls, India lose 4th wicket

2 jailed terror accused, linked to dropping of weapons via drones, die in Jammu

2 jailed terror accused, linked to dropping of weapons via drones, die in Jammu

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain sassy Goa vacation
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s sassy Goa vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement