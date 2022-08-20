As ‘Boycott Liger’ trends, Vijay Deverakonda tweets a cryptic post: ‘Let’s fight’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda‘s film Liger has been trending on social media but this time, it’s not for the right reasons. ‘Boycott Liger’ has been trending on Twitter ever since the actor showed support for actor Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha. Now, Vijay has shared a cryptic tweet saying that if one is following his ‘dharma’ diligently, then they don’t have to listen to anyone.

Vijay tweeted in Telugu, ” Manam Correct unnapudu, Mana Dharmam manam chesinapudu, Evvadi maata vinedhe ledu. Kotladudham. #Liger”. This can be loosely translated into, “When we are correct, when we do our dharma, don’t have to listen to anyone. Let’s fight.”

Kotladudham 🔥#Liger — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 20, 2022

Vijay recently spoke on the cancel culture and ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend. Aamir’s film, which is the official remake of Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump, didn’t perform well at the box office upon its release and struggled to get only Rs 49 crore in the first week. In an interview with India Today, Vijay said, “I just think on a film set, other than the actor, director, and actress, there are many other important characters, there are 200-300 artistes working on a film and all of us have staff members, so a film gives employment to many people and is a source of livelihoods for many. When Aamir Khan Sir makes a Laal Singh Chaddha, it is his name that stars in the film, but there are 200-300 families that are being provided for.”

He added, “When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods. Aamir sir is someone who pulls the crowd to the theatres. I am not sure why this boycott call is happening, but for whatever misunderstanding, this is happening, please realise you are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy. It is a much bigger picture.”

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger releases in tehatres on August 25.