Box office report: Sita Ramam, Bimbisara bring cheer to cinemas in Telugu states

The latest movies Sita Ramam and Bimbisara brought much-needed relief to the Telugu film industry, which has been reeling under the audience’s total indifference to watching medium-budget movies in cinemas. Before the pandemic, the movies of certain stars came with a minimum guarantee of a decent opening and satisfying weekend business. However, in the last few months, the movies of stars such as Nani, Ravi Teja, and Naga Chaitanya have failed to deliver the minimum revenue that was expected of them.

However, Sita Ramam and Bimbsara sprung a surprise when they managed to record significant footfalls for a film of their size. According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, Bimbisara, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, collected a little over Rs 9 crore in Telugu states on its opening day. And it is celebrated as a massive victory by all the stakeholders in the industry. The film’s three-day gross is pegged at Rs 24 crore in the Telugu states alone. During the same period, the film’s worldwide collection is pegged at Rs 29 crore.

“Nandamuri Kalyanram’s #Bimbisara collected a massive share of 15.90 cr in just 3 days from AP & Telangana. All the distributors have entered into the profit zone, as the rights for the film were bought for 13 cr. This film is turning out to be a DOUBLE BLOCKBUSTER!!!!! (sic),” tweeted Bimbsara’s PRO Vamsi Kaka.

Written and directed by Mallidi Vasishta, Bimbisara also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Prakash Raj.

Sita Ramam has exceeded the expectations in terms of its box office performance. The film has managed to make a mark at the ticket windows even as it stars two non-Telugu actors in the lead, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. The movie debuted in the Telugu states with Rs 3 crore gross. However, the film’s audience size grew significantly during the weekends.

Increasing response for #SitaRamam !!! Making it 4 shows daily with a show in #Vettri tomorrow 2.50 pm !!! — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) August 6, 2022

According to T2blive.com, Sita Ramam has earned over Rs 11 crore in its first three days in the Telugu states alone. Its worldwide collection for the same period is pegged at over Rs 22 crore.

Even as Sita Raman took a slow start at the box office in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it seems the film managed to find momentum during the weekends. “Increasing response for #SitaRamam !!! Making it 4 shows daily with a show in #Vettri tomorrow 2.50 pm !!! (sic),” tweeted Rakesh Gowthaman of Chennai’s Vettri Theatres on Saturday.

Sita Raman also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a key role.