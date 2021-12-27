Box office report: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa remains strong, Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy is off to a good start

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s movie Pushpa: The Rise continues to put up a good show at the box office across the country. The film grossed more than Rs 200 crore from its worldwide ticket sales in two weeks. Stepping into the third week, the film is expected to maintain its bullish trend before the upcoming big-budget spectacles take over the screens from January first week.

According to Tollywood.net, Pushpa minted a whopping Rs 218 crore at the worldwide box office within nine days of its release. The same report claimed that the film collected more than Rs 117 crore in the Telugu states.

Pushpa’s performance at the box office in the Hindi belt continues to surprise trade pundits. The 10 days collection of the film’s Hindi version is pegged at more than Rs 37 crore. And the film is expected to end the upcoming week with Rs 50 crore in its kitty, despite competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home and cricket drama 83. What’s noteworthy is that Pushpa has managed to do record business in the north circuit, despite little to no promotion and limited theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Nani’s latest film Shyam Singha Roy also had a very encouraging response in cinemas last week. An AndhraPradesBoxOffice.com report claimed that the film raked in more than Rs 9 crore from its worldwide theatrical collection. And it maintained a steady run in terms of occupancy across the Telugu states.

Some reports claimed the film grossed Rs 30 crore in ticket sales worldwide during its opening weekend. However, an official word on the same is awaited.

It is worth noting that trade experts believe that the box office figures of Pushpa and Shyam Singha Roy would have looked a lot different without Andhra Pradesh’s government contentious order that regulates ticket prices in the state.

Nani had earlier voiced his objection to the government’s intervention that mandates some theatres to sell tickets as low as Rs 10 each.

“What is happening is not right. We all know it. I don’t know how to put it. But put aside the thoughts of cinemas, politicians etc aside but you are insulting the audience. Today, somewhere, I saw (the ticket rates) are Rs 10, Rs 15, Rs 20,” he had said at a press meet before the release of Shyam Singha Roy.