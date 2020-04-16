Took some time to digest the box office failure of Manmadhudu 2: Director Rahul Ravindran

Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet in a still from Manmadhudu 2. Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet in a still from Manmadhudu 2.

During the time of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide imposed lockdown, actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran is keeping himself occupied by working on his scripts and playing video games. In an exclusive conversation with Indianexpress.com, he opened up about the box office failure of Manmadhudu 2, upcoming projects and his love for experimental roles.

Q. How are you coping with the lockdown?

We all must stay at home and that is unavoidable. So, I am trying to have fun. Thankfully, my wife got here right before the lockdown. I am spending some quality time with my wife (Chinmayi), playing a lot of video games and watching movies.

Q. Did you develop any new hobbies during this lockdown?

Nothing as such. Before the lockdown, I finished writing a script. Given that I was busy writing, I did not get time to play video games. So now I am indulging in it. And Chinmayi has been very busy for the last few days with raising funds for daily wage earners. She records special birthday wishes for people in return for helping a family that has been affected by this lockdown. She had already sent about 300 videos in the last three days. She is happy that she can help some people by productively using her time under the lockdown.

Q. Your previous directorial outing Manmadhudu 2 failed to meet expectations. What went wrong?

I did sit and think about it. Sometimes, we can’t realize our mistakes before we make them. We learn from our mistakes based on the reactions of the audience. But, one thing we can make sure is that we put in our best efforts while making a movie. And we all did our best and had a lot of fun making Manmadhudu 2. After the release, Nagarjuna sir called me and gave me a pep talk. He said working in this movie created months of good memories and we should not let a bad Friday spoil it. It took some time to digest it (the box office failure). But, you have to move on.

Q. When do you plan to start shooting your next film?

After the lockdown, I will start with the pre-production work. Hopefully, if things go back to normal in a couple of months, I will start the shoot by the end of this year.

Q. In the coming days, will we see more of your work as an actor or a director?

Even though directing movies is my priority, I enjoy acting. I have no wish to become a superstar. I want to act in well-written scripts with interesting characters. I am open to experiments as an actor. Actually, I was offered an interesting script before the lockdown. I had thought of finishing the shoot before commencing my next directorial venture. But the lockdown changed everything.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd