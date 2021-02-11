Boney Kapoor slams SS Rajamouli over RRR-Maidaan clash: It is unethical

Boney Kapoor's Maidaan and SS Rajamouli's RRR will release on the same day.

Producer Boney Kapoor has still not made peace with the upcoming clash between his sports-drama Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn, and director SS Rajamouli’s historical drama, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). In a recent interview, he lashed out at Rajamouli alleging lack of camaraderie among Indian filmmakers.

“The clash between RRR and Maidaan is very unfortunate and at the same time, it is unethical,” Boney Kapoor told Forbes. Maidaan was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres in August this year. However, the delay in the completion of the production owing to the pandemic forced the filmmakers to move the release to October 15, coinciding with Dussehra holiday.

He added that he was in a “rude shock” when the release of RRR was announced.

“In my whole experience till date, I am not aware of anywhere in the world where two films featuring the same star are announced for release on the same day. There was no discussion on this from the makers of RRR. Nor was Devgn informed at the right time of this decision that they took,” he told the publication.

Ajay Devgn, the lead of Maidaan, has also played a key role in the multi-crore period piece RRR.

Boney Kapoor refused to let Rajamouli off the hook accusing him of “strong-arm tactics and bullying.” He claimed that the slated box office clash of these films will further add to woes of the film industry, which has already been ravaged by the Covid-19 induced disruption.

RRR boasts of a sprawling star cast-led by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. If not for the pandemic, RRR would have released in January this year. The film has been in the production since 2018.