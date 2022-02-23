Boney Kapoor: I am proud to have made Ajith’s Valimai

The pre-release event of Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday night. Actors Kartikeya, Huma Qureshi, and producer Boney Kapoor graced the event and expressed their confidence about the movie.

Speaking at the pre-release function, Boney said, “I am from North India. But my soul, my love and my heart have always been south India. I started my career doing remakes of south films. My first film Hum Paanch was the remake of Bapu’s Mana Voori Pandavulu. My fondness for Ajith began from the time of Kadhal Kottai and Vaali. I got the pleasure of doing three films with Ajith, and fortunately, for me, I have the same director (H Vinoth) who has brought us to the stage where we are doing another film together. I hope we make another film together. The combination of Vinoth and Ajith has been fantastic. Their passion inspires the entire crew, and it surprises me. Imagine! At the height of Covid-19, these two were always ready to risk everything. The best part was both stuck to their convictions. Both gave their best, and both remained focused. Hats off to Ajith and Vinoth for driving and inspiring the entire crew. Amidst pandemic circumstances and reshoots, Vinoth didn’t lose his focus, Ajith didn’t lose his enthusiasm, and I didn’t lose my patience (smiles). And, the result is Valimai.”

He added, “I am proud to have made this film. I can say Ajith and Vinoth are my pride possessions. Kartikeya looks soft, but he looks like a Babbar Sher in the film. He will send chills down the spine. He has given his best.”

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor’s south cinema debut, Boney Kapoor said, “Janhvi is going to carry forward the legacy of her mother Sridevi. She and our entire family want to do films down south. Janhvi will do it provided there is a good opportunity and script.”

In his speech, director H Vinoth said Valimai is going to give cine-goers a better experience than his Khaki.

Valimai will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada on February 24.