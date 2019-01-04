Bluff Master full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Telugu film Bluff Master starring Satya Dev and Nandita Swetha has been leaked online by the piracy website Tamilrockers.

Bluff Master released in theatres on December 28. The thriller has been directed by Gopi Ganesh. It is the Telugu remake of Tamil hit Sathuranga Vettai.

Despite the best efforts of the South Indian film industry to pull the plug on the infamous piracy website, it has become difficult for the filmmakers to save their films from getting leaked online. Madras High Court even ordered to block more than 12,000 websites, including 2,000 Tamilrockers sites but Tamilrockers continues to leak new movies. It mostly keeps changing their domain to hoodwink authorities.

The films being leaked online is causing huge losses to the film producers and distributors. But even a senior cyber cell officer has admitted that most of the efforts to deal with TamilRockers and their proxy servers have been mostly futile for many reasons.

“TamilRockers is not run by a single individual or entity, it is a scattered group of people, who may be anonymous to each other, possibly working abroad. On multiple occasions, during blockbuster movie leaks, we have found that their sites were often hosted by proxy servers based in Russia or Ukraine or countries that give immunity from legal action,” the official had earlier told The Indian Express.

The list of movies leaked recently also includes Simmba, Maari 2, Seethakaathi, Aquaman, Odiyan and 2.0 among others.