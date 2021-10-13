Birthday girl Pooja Hegde looks gorgeous in Radhe Shyam new poster

The makers of the upcoming film Radhe Shyam on Wednesday released a new poster featuring a gorgeous Pooja Hegde. The poster was released to mark Pooja’s 31st birthday celebration. “The Queen of every heart! Here’s wishing our #Prerana a very Happy Birthday! (sic),” UV Creations, which is bankrolling the romantic drama, tweeted.

The production of Radhe Shyam is already completed and its post-production work is going on in full swing. The filmmakers have already announced that they will be releasing it in theatres on January 14, coinciding with the Sankranti festival. The film also stars Prabhas, who will be seen in a full fledged romantic movie after a long gap.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame, Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan.

Meanwhile, Pooja is also waiting for the release of Most Eligible Bachelor. Co-staring Akhil Akkineni, the film is set to open in cinemas this Friday.

Pooja Hegde is now busy shooting for Tamil superstar Vijay’s Beast. The film will be her maiden collaboration with Vijay. It also marks her return to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. She made her acting debut with Mysskin’s Mugamoodi in 2012, and later became a popular actor in the Telugu film industry.