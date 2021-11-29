Bimbisara teaser: Nandamuri Kalyanram time travels from evil to good in this intriguing film, watch

The teaser of Nandamuri Kalyanram-starrer Bimbisara was unveiled on Monday. Sharing the teaser’s link on social media, Kalyanram also revealed that the film involves time-travel. In a tweet, he wrote, “‘A Time Travel From Evil To Good’. #BimbisaraTeaser out now!”

The 64-second teaser begins with stunning VFX shots and shows us the Kingdom of Trigartala, ruled by a ruthless barbarian king named Bimbisara. It elevates the nature of the title character with crisply edited visuals of his warmongering, bloodshed, and wins. It ends with his landing into the modern-day world (via time travel). However, the teaser doesn’t provide the purpose behind his journey. But going by the tweet of Kalyanram, one can guess that the protagonist’s intriguing travel is to find the positive side to his life as a totalitarian king. The teaser also leaves us wanting more, courtesy of the meticulous production design.

Meanwhile, a voice-over in the teaser hypes the buzz, “When the fortitude of a community was being dictated by a sword, as hundreds of kingdoms conceded defeat and accepted slavery, one kingdom smugly and superciliously watched the terror of countless people. That was the crimson signature of the Trigartala Empire. Bimbisara’s absolute monarchy!”

Directed by Vashist, Bimbisara co-stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy.

Hari Krishna K is the producer of the project. The movie has cinematography by Chota K Naidu and music by Santhosh Narayanan. The release date for the film will be announced soon by the makers.