Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Bimbisara is unstoppable at the box office, Nandamuri Kalyanram thanks audience

Bimbisara stars Nandamuri Kalyanram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Warina Hussain.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
August 9, 2022 5:24:19 pm
Nandamuri KalyanramActor Nandamuri Kalyanram at the success meet of Bimbisara. (Photo: PR Handout)

After the grand success of films Vikram and Major in June, the Telugu film industry came up with duds at the box office in July. But August brought in good news as the month has witnessed two superhits in the form of Bimbisara and Sita Ramam.

Especially Bimbisara, directed by debutant Vissishta, emerged as a commercial blockbuster and collected a share of Rs 18.2 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh within four days of its release. The theatrical distribution rights of the film were sold for Rs 13 crore.

Marking the success of the film, actor Nandamuri Kalyanram and the film’s distributors held a special event to thank fans in Hyderabad on Monday.

In his speech, Kalyanram spoke about the struggles while making Bimbisara during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said, “We started the production for this movie on March 10, 2020. After five days of the commencement of the film’s shooting, the first lockdown was announced. At that time, I was okay with waiting. But when it went on for more than three months, I was worried. After that, everything opened up, and we also started our film’s production. Then again, the second wave and the second lockdown came. That’s when I felt very nervous — Bimbisara was a new genre for me, and we were putting a lot of effort into visuals. It’s a big production. Luckily, everything was reopened again.”

Concluding his speech, he added, “After the Bimbisara release, many people from the film fraternity have been calling and appreciating me. These (appreciations) are making me feel like I am reborn. Thanks a lot to director Vassishta for coming up with this story. My thanks to all the distributors for believing in our film. On this occasion, I can only promise that I will try to give my best to entertain the audience with unique roles.”

Bimbisara has the cinematography by Chota K Naidu and background score by MM Keeravani. The film co-stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy in other pivotal roles.

