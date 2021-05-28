scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 28, 2021
Most read

Bimbisara first look: Nandamuri Kalyanram transforms into the barbarian king, seated on a throne of corpses

Nandamuri Kalyanram's Bimbisara marks the directorial debut of Vashist and it stars Catherine Tresa, and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. The film's first look was launched on NT Rama Rao's birth anniversary.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
May 28, 2021 2:18:22 pm
Nandamuri Kalyanram BimbisaraThe first look poster of Nandamuri Kalyanram-starrer Bimbisara. (Photo: PR Handout)

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of his grandfather, late actor NT Rama Rao, actor Nandamuri Kalyanram unveiled the first look motion poster and the title of his next film. Titled Bimbisara, the film marks Kalyanram’s foray into the socio-fantasy genre. Sharing the motion poster on social media, he wrote: “In a mythical land lost to history, there lived a barbarian King. This is his tale.”

In the first look motion poster of Bimbisara, the makers give a glimpse of the mythical kingdom that is surrounded by huge mountains on one side and the waterfalls of Baahubali variety on the other. From there, the visuals shift to a warzone where many soldiers are seen eviscerated by the “barbarian king” Bimbisara, played by Nandamuri Kalyanram. To give a picture of his bloodlust and power, the first look presents him seated on a throne of dead bodies. Overall, the first look of Bimbisara promises a mythical tale that is filled with blood and gore.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Kalyanram is producing the film under his NTR Arts banner. The movie marks the directorial debut of Vashist and has the musical score from Chirantan Bhatt of Gautamiputra Satakarni fame. Bimbisara stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Vennela Kishore, and Srinivasa Reddy in other lead roles.

On the work front, Kalyanram will also star in a yet-to-be-titled movie under the direction of Rajendra. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers for this project.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Avneet Kaur Instagram 20 m followers
Inside Avneet Kaur’s Instagram celebration as she crosses 20 million followers

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement
x