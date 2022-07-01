Bill Gates on meeting Mahesh Babu: ‘It was great meeting you and Namrata’

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu was overjoyed after bumping into billionaire technologist Bill Gates in New York recently. He also shared a photo from the meeting with Gates whom he called “the greatest visionaries” on his social media handles.

“Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Bill Gates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen… and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!! (sic),” posted Mahesh on his Facebook page.

Gates also reciprocated Mahesh’s excitement by responding to the latter’s Facebook post. “Being in New York is always fun – you never know who you’ll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata!,” wrote Gates.

Mahesh, his wife Namrata, and his children have been on a tour around the world. They recently travelled across Europe and now seem to be vacationing in New York. Mahesh has been sharing photos from his stay in New York City with his followers on his social media handles. From evening walks on the streets of New York to running into Gates, Mahesh has kept his fans updated about his family trip.

On the work front, Mahesh was last seen in director ‎Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He had played the role of a US-based money lender, who travels to India for personal reasons. But, he is drawn into a woman’s life, who has suffered from the nexus between politicians and banking officials. In his efforts to help the woman in need, he also ends up fixing the broken banking system, that unjustly rewards the rich and mercilessly taxes working-class people.

Bill Gates reacts to Mahesh Babu’s post. Bill Gates reacts to Mahesh Babu’s post.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was a critical failure and the film didn’t fly well at the box office after its opening weekend. Thanks to Mahesh’s stardom, however, the film is said to have made enough money to put all the investors in the profit zone. Even as the trade concluded that the film’s theatrical performance failed to meet the expectations, the producers of the movie and Mahesh were especially happy with the kind of business it managed to generate in the first few days after its release.

Mahesh also tasted success as a producer with Major. The medium-budget movie on the fallen hero of 20/11 Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan received decent reviews from the critics and it also put up a good show at the ticket window.

Next, Mahesh is expected to join hands with director SS Rajamouli.