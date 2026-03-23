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Biker trailer: Sharwanand goes full throttle in India’s first motocross film, watch
The Telugu sports drama Biker, directed by Abhilash Reddy and backed by UV Creations, is set for a theatrical release on April 3.
The trailer for Sharwanand‘s upcoming Telugu sports drama Biker dropped recently, and it has already set off considerable buzz. Positioned as India’s first motocross film, it is a project that has been in the making for a while, and the promo makes a clear case for why the team took their time.
The trailer opens with a foreign sports anchor raising a pointed question about whether Indian racers can compete on a global stage. From there, it introduces Sharwanand as Vikky, a disciplined and single-minded bike racer. What sets the story apart from a typical sports drama is that the conflict is not just between competitors on a track. The emotional core of the film is Vikky’s strained relationship with his father, who doubles as his mentor. The tension escalates when the father calls him weak, triggering a powerful internal struggle and a determination to prove his worth.
Rajasekhar plays the father figure, and his confrontations with Vikky add real dramatic weight to the narrative, hinting at a story that goes beyond the racetrack. Malvika Nair brings a quieter, more grounded presence, while Atul Kulkarni adds complexity with a character that carries shades of grey.
For the role, Sharwanand changed his diet and trained continuously for three months to get the lean, physical look of a professional racer. That preparation shows. His portrayal carries an intense edge during racing sequences, while also reflecting emotional depth in quieter moments.
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Cinematographer J Yuvraj brings scale and sharpness to the racing sequences, while Ghibran’s background score injects energy. Together, they make the races feel grounded and cinematic at the same time.
One of the more interesting behind-the-scenes details reveals just how seriously the team approached period authenticity. The story moves across two timelines, the early 1990s and early 2000s. To keep things accurate, the team used 2-stroke bikes for the 90s portions and 4-stroke bikes for the 2000s scenes. A major climax sequence was shot on an island in Indonesia, with international racers taking part.
Biker has drawn early praise from within the industry. Prabhas, whose banner UV Creations is producing the film, shared the trailer, lending it additional visibility. Producer Bunny Vasu said the film will connect strongly with younger audiences and praised the technical work, calling it a strong entertainer overall.
Biker is written and directed by Abhilash Reddy, produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the UV Creations banner, presented by Vikram Reddy, with music by Ghibran Vaibodha, cinematography by J Yuvraj, and editing by Anil Pasala. The film heads to cinemas on April 3.