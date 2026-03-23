Biker trailer: Sharwanand goes full throttle in India’s first motocross film, watch

Sharwanand in a still from Biker, where he plays Vikky, a motocross racer caught between personal conflict and competitive ambition.

The trailer for Sharwanand‘s upcoming Telugu sports drama Biker dropped recently, and it has already set off considerable buzz. Positioned as India’s first motocross film, it is a project that has been in the making for a while, and the promo makes a clear case for why the team took their time.

The trailer opens with a foreign sports anchor raising a pointed question about whether Indian racers can compete on a global stage. From there, it introduces Sharwanand as Vikky, a disciplined and single-minded bike racer. What sets the story apart from a typical sports drama is that the conflict is not just between competitors on a track. The emotional core of the film is Vikky’s strained relationship with his father, who doubles as his mentor. The tension escalates when the father calls him weak, triggering a powerful internal struggle and a determination to prove his worth.