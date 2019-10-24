I am nothing without my brother Vijay: Bigil director Atlee

The makers of Ilayathalapathy Vijay starrer Whistle (Bigil in Tamil) held a press meet in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Director Atlee was accompanied by his wife Priya, and actors Kathir, Varsha, Indhuja, Reba John, and Amritha Aiyer. Director Harish Shankar and film producer Mahesh S Koneru were also in attendance.

“I can proudly say that Whistle has created the same craze in Telugu states as much as Bigil in Tamil Nadu,” said Mahesh S Koneru, who is distributing the Telugu version of the film. “Instead of calling it a Tamil film or a Telugu film, I am happy to call it an Indian film. In this film, content is the king.”

Harish Shankar heaped praises on Atlee. He said, “I have been Atlee’s huge fan since Raja Rani.”

Adding that he liked all of the director’s films, he noted that Atlee’s films with Vijay have created a significant fan following in the Telugu states. “I had goosebumps when I saw the trailer. I am waiting for this film like any other fan. I think this film is going to be Atlee sir’s career-best because I know that he is the showman of entertainment and he is the showman of action. But I came to know from my close friends that the film is carrying a very high emotional content which will be appreciated by moviegoers across the country .”

Atlee began his speech by promising that he will be directing a Telugu film “very soon”. He said, “Directing a Telugu film has been my long-time dream and it is going to happen. It is the first good news that I am telling you.” He also suggested that he might direct Tollywood star Jr NTR in his debut Telugu film.

“I always love the love you give me. Whenever my Tamil film releases, I get a call from Jr NTR sir, who has appreciated all my films. He is such a sweetheart,” he added.

The young director also appreciated distributor Mahesh for taking the promotion of the film in Telugu states without any help from him. “I haven’t helped Mahesh in any promotional activity. I just finished my Tamil copy. But today, he came up and said that Whistle is going to release in 700 plus screens here. That’s a very great thing. Thank you, Mahesh, for that. This is the reason why I desperately want to work in Telugu.”

Atlee hoped that he has justified all the financial and moral support he received for producer Aghoram of AGS productions for this film. “Aghoram sir has given me whatever I want,” he added.

He also said he is grateful for actor Vijay for repeatedly working with him. “I am nothing without my brother Vijay. He made me (what I am today). All the heights that I have scaled so far were because of him,” he said.

Talking about the film, Atlee clarified that Whistle is not entirely a sports drama. “It is an action drama, which has sports,” he added. “It deals with a lot of emotions. Especially, it is about women empowerment. This film is dedicated to all women.”

The director revealed that he made this film because he was very disturbed by the stories he read in newspapers about the crimes committed against women. “I believe that the emotion is so strong that this film will work in Telugu better than Tamil,” he noted. “Every woman and man has to watch this film.”

He said he doesn’t simply want to make profitable commercial films with superstars that offer nothing more than a few actions scenes and a couple of hit songs. “I am a writer who wants to say something to the society. I have done this film for women,” he added.

Besides Vijay, the film also stars Nayathanra among a slew of newcomers.