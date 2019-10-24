Atlee: Vijay is a true human being who only gives love

Amid huge expectations, actor Ilayathalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil is hitting the theaters worldwide tomorrow in more than 4000 screens. The film’s Telugu dubbed version titled Whistle’s theatrical list includes around 700 plus screens. Produced by AGS Entertainments, the action-drama deals with women empowerment through football sport and has Nayanthara as the female lead while Jackie Shroff and Kathir will be seen in pivotal roles. Ahead of its release, the film’s director Atlee did an #AskAtlee session via his Twitter handle and revealed interesting stuff about the movie among other things.

Advertising

When a Twitter user @Moneysa189 asked about Nayanthara’s character in the movie, Atlee said, “Full fun, emotion and inspiring!”

Bigil marks Atlee’s consecutively third film with Vijay after Mersal and Theri. Revealing what he loves in Vijay’s persona the most, Atlee said, “He is a true human being who only gives love and no hatred!” as an answer to a question from @KollaiOTFC.

Sharing his working experience with Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, he wrote, “Jackie is my buddy!! I have so much amount of respect and love for you sir!! It’s super fun working with you Jackie Shroff sir!!”

Advertising

When a Twitter user named @15Ashin asked to describe actor Ajith Kumar, Atlee said, “I have great respect for Ajith sir! My recent favourites are Viswasam and Nerkonda Paarvai.”

Speculations are rife about Atlee doing a film with Jr NTR. Interestingly, he also pinned that he is soon going to direct a Telugu film (hopefully with Tarak) at a Bigil press event which was held on Wednesday in Hyderabad. When a handle with the name @ramam000 wanted to hear more about his plans of collaborating with Jr NTR, the Raja Rani director replied, “Have great respect for him and love love love him!! Every film he calls me and appreciate!!! He loves all my work.”

Altee also spilled some beans about his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. “I have a huge amount of love and respect for SRK and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it,” he replied when a handle @Insane_Suraj asked to reveal his plans about teaming up with King Khan.

Since Bigil and Kaithi are set for a clash at the box office tomorrow, Atlee wished the best for both the films. He replied, “I love director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work! All the best for Kaithi and Thalapathy64,” as an answer for a query by a Twitter user.