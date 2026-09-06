Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Contestants List 2026: Naresh, Varshini, Temper Vamsi rumoured to join Nagarjuna show

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 Contestants List 2026: Akkineni Nagarjuna is set to return as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu for its landmark 10th season. The show, which has become one of Telugu television’s most-watched properties since its debut in 2017, will premiere on Sunday on Star Maa and JioHostar.

Ahead of the premiere, a list of probable contestants for the new season has been revealed. Anchor Varshini Sounderajan, Debjani from Eneno Janmala Bandham, Jabardasth comedians Naresh and Auto Ram Prasad, Mukesh Gowda from Guppedantha Manasu, Shalini, Temper Vamsi, actor Krishnudu and Athidi Eshwaran from Prema Desam are among the celebrities said to enter the house on the premiere night.