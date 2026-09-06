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Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Contestants List 2026: Naresh, Varshini, Temper Vamsi rumoured to join Nagarjuna show
Bigg Boss Telugu enters its landmark 10th season with Akkineni Nagarjuna returning as host for the eighth consecutive time. The season, themed around 'Dasavataram,' premieres on September 6 on Colors Telugu and JioStar
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 Contestants List 2026: Akkineni Nagarjuna is set to return as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu for its landmark 10th season. The show, which has become one of Telugu television’s most-watched properties since its debut in 2017, will premiere on Sunday on Star Maa and JioHostar.
Ahead of the premiere, a list of probable contestants for the new season has been revealed. Anchor Varshini Sounderajan, Debjani from Eneno Janmala Bandham, Jabardasth comedians Naresh and Auto Ram Prasad, Mukesh Gowda from Guppedantha Manasu, Shalini, Temper Vamsi, actor Krishnudu and Athidi Eshwaran from Prema Desam are among the celebrities said to enter the house on the premiere night.
The makers have planned this season around a “Dasavataram” concept. Only 10 contestants will initially enter the house, with additional celebrities expected to join through mid-week and wild card entries as the season progresses.
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This will be Nagarjuna’s eighth consecutive season hosting the show. After Jr NTR hosted the first season in 2017 and Nani took over for the second in 2018, Nagarjuna stepped in from Season 3 in 2019 and has not left the chair since. His hosting style, which blends sharp observations with a fatherly warmth during weekend episodes, has become one of the show’s defining features.
The ninth season, subtitled Ranarangam, premiered on September 7, 2025, and introduced a dual-house concept for the first time, with one house for celebrities and another for commoners. The season ran for 105 days and concluded on December 21, 2025, with Kalyan Padala winning the title and Thanuja Puttaswamy finishing as the runner-up.
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