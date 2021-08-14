Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 new promo: Nagarjuna promises an end to boredom

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5’s promo just dropped, and fans can’t get enough of it. The video features host Nagarjuna who is seen putting an end to boredom which has been plaguing one and all.

Going by the promo, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 promises to be a whole lot of fun. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the reality show, and have flooded the video with comments, saying that the ‘King’ has returned with ‘full energy and entertainment’.

The promo has been directed by Prashanth Varma.

According to industry buzz, the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu will begin in September. The show will be telecast on Star Maa.

While the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR, Nani took on hosting duties in the second season. Nagarjuna hosted the third and fourth seasons.