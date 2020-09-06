Bigg Boss Telugu season 4: When and where to watch Nagarjuna Akkineni’s show

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 will air on Star Maa. (Photo: Star Maa/Twitter)

Bigg Boss Telugu is back with its fourth season. The show will be hosted by superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. This is the second time when Nagarjuna is hosting the reality show. Earlier, the actor had hosted Bigg Boss Telugu’s third season, which aired last year.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will start airing on the television from September 6 onwards.

The premiere episode will air on Star Maa from 6 pm onwards. The audience will see Nagarjuna introducing the theme of the show. He will also give a sneak-peek of the Bigg Boss house and introduce the contestants who would take part in the reality show this year.

Star Maa posted a video on Twitter, giving a glimpse of the premiere episode. The caption for the video read, “The wait is over for the BIGG day! Let’s celebrate #BiggBossTelugu4 with King Nagarjuna Akkineni on Star Maa #WhatAWOWWOW #StaySafeStayStrong.”

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 will air Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm while on Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9 pm. If you miss watching the show live, you can stream the episodes later on Disney+ Hotstar.

