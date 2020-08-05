Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 to begin on August 30?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is scheduled to premiere this month. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is scheduled to premiere this month.

The buzz is that the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu will go on air from August 30. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

If not for the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season would have begun in the first week of July. Keeping in mind the prevailing public health emergency, the showrunners have chalked out a detailed operating procedure to create a COVID-free work environment.

According to reports, some of the precautions include COVID-19 tests for all involved in production, keeping contestants in quarantine for about a week before allowing them to enter the house, no live audience, and the crew members will be provided accommodation until the completion of the season.

Bigg Boss Telugu has retained Nagarjuna as its host. He recently shot for a promo of the upcoming season in a COVID-proof setting. The star tweeted pictures from the sets, showing the staff dressed in full protective gear.

Rumour mills have it that the makers are thinking about reducing the duration of the show by limiting it to 10 weeks. Usually, the season lasts for a little more than 100 days. But, the first season, which was hosted by Jr NTR, ran only for 70 episodes.

For the second season, Nani was entrusted with the responsibility of hosting the weekend episodes. And Nagarjuna only came on board for the third season.

It is worth noting that Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by Mohanlal, was taken off air halfway through its second season earlier in March as India was preparing for the world’s biggest lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd