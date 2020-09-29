scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Star Maa. On Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9 pm.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | Updated: September 29, 2020 11:00:55 pm
Bigg Boss TeluguBigg Boss Telugu 4 airs on Star Maa. (Photo: Star Maa/YouTube)

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is back with the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The reality show premiered on Star Maa on September 6 with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants.

After Devi’s elimination on September 27, the housemates who are still competing for the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 trophy are Monal, Abijeet, Lasya, Sujatha, Ariyana, Syed, Alekhya, Mehaboob, Amma, Noel, Divi, Akhil and Gangavva. Kumar Sai, Jabardasth Mukku Avinash and Swathi Deekshith, meanwhile, are the wild card contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Star Maa, while on Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9 pm.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

23:00 (IST)29 Sep 2020
Nominated for elimination

After the nomination task, Swathi Deekshith, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Mehaboob Shaik, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika and Kumar Sai get nominated for elimination this week.

22:56 (IST)29 Sep 2020
Akhil Sarthak becomes ration manager

Captain Gangavva on Monday selected Akhil Sarthak as ration manager for this week.

22:54 (IST)29 Sep 2020
Ariyana is safe from elimination

Before leaving, Devi Nagavalli saved Ariyana Glory from next week's nomination process.

22:54 (IST)29 Sep 2020
Devi Nagavalli is out of Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Devi Nagavalli was eliminated in Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.

Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani and Devi Nagavalli have been eliminated from the fourth season of reality show Bigg Boss Telugu.

