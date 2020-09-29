Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 airs on Star Maa. (Photo: Star Maa/YouTube)

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is back with the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The reality show premiered on Star Maa on September 6 with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants.

After Devi’s elimination on September 27, the housemates who are still competing for the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 trophy are Monal, Abijeet, Lasya, Sujatha, Ariyana, Syed, Alekhya, Mehaboob, Amma, Noel, Divi, Akhil and Gangavva. Kumar Sai, Jabardasth Mukku Avinash and Swathi Deekshith, meanwhile, are the wild card contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Star Maa, while on Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9 pm. If you miss watching the show live, you can stream the episodes later on Disney Plus Hotstar.