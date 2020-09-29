Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Highlights

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is back with the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The reality show premiered on Star Maa on September 6 with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants.
After Devi’s elimination on September 27, the housemates who are still competing for the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 trophy are Monal, Abijeet, Lasya, Sujatha, Ariyana, Syed, Alekhya, Mehaboob, Amma, Noel, Divi, Akhil and Gangavva. Kumar Sai, Jabardasth Mukku Avinash and Swathi Deekshith, meanwhile, are the wild card contestants.
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Star Maa, while on Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9 pm. If you miss watching the show live, you can stream the episodes later on Disney Plus Hotstar.
After the nomination task, Swathi Deekshith, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Mehaboob Shaik, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika and Kumar Sai get nominated for elimination this week.
Captain Gangavva on Monday selected Akhil Sarthak as ration manager for this week.
Before leaving, Devi Nagavalli saved Ariyana Glory from next week's nomination process.
Devi Nagavalli was eliminated in Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.