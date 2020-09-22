Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Highlights

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is back with the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The reality show premiered on Star Maa on September 6 with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants.
After Kalyani’s elimination on September 19, the housemates who are still competing for the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 trophy are Monal, Abijeet, Lasya, Sujatha, Ariyana, Syed, Alekhya, Devi, Mehaboob, Amma, Noel, Divi, Akhil and Gangavva. Kumar Sai and Jabardasth Mukku Avinash, meanwhile, are the wild card contestants.
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Star Maa, while on Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9 pm. If you miss watching the show live, you can stream the episodes later on Disney Plus Hotstar.
As Noel Sean is the captain of the house, he can nominate a housemate for elimination. Noel nominated Lasya Manjunath for elimination in the third week.
On Monday's episode, all housemates unanimously selected Abijeet Duddala as the ration manager for the third week.
After getting maximum votes from the housemates in the elimination process on Sunday, Alekhya Harika got ready to leave the house on Sunday. However, Nagarjuna surprised everyone by announcing that there is no second elimination in the second weekend.
Before leaving the stage, Karate Kalyani nominated Devi Nagavalli for elimination in the third week.
In September 19's episode, Nagarjuna announced that there will be a double elimination in the second weekend. Karate Kalyani was eliminated on Saturday.