Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 grand finale LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 grand finale airs on Star Maa.

So we have made it to the end of season 4 of Bigg Boss Telugu. This season was special because it happened during an unprecedented time in human history. The COVID-19 outbreak affected all aspects of our lives, including home entertainment. And Bigg Boss Telugu came as a blessing to remove the dullness of lockdown. The showrunners deserve an extra round of applause for bringing us this show amid a pandemic. Today, we will know who takes home the winner’s trophy and prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni returned to host the fourth season, which was launched with 16 contestants on September 6. Given that this season began under the shadow of COVID-19, the showrunners put in place a slew of safety measures to ensure a safe working environment. As part of the safety protocol, all contestants were placed under mandatory quarantine for two weeks and were subjected to thorough COVID-19 tests before letting them in on the show. So effectively, the contestants in the final round remained cut off for about 120 days.

The fourth season premiered with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants.

And finally, more than 100 days and many evictions later, we have five hopefuls vying for the top prize. Akhil Sarthak, Dethadi Harika, Abijeet Duddala, Ariyana Glory and Syed Sohel Ryan are among the finalists.