Sunday, Dec 18, 2022
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale LIVE UPDATES: Urvashi Rautela to perform on Nagarjuna’s show

Bigg Boss Telugu finale: The top five contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 are LV Revanth, Shrihan, Adi Reddy, Keerthi Bhat, and Rohit Sahni.

By: Entertainment Desk , Edited by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar
Hyderabad | Updated: December 18, 2022 5:15:17 pm
bigg boss 6 teluguBigg Boss Telugu 6 finale: LV Revanth is one of the finalists of Nagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. (Photos: Star Maa/Facebook)

So, we have all made it to the end of another season of Bigg Boss Telugu that was marked with a lot of tears, yelling, laughter and a gamut of other emotions. Today, we will know who takes home the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 along with prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Besides the trophy and prize money, the winner will also get a bonus prize of property worth Rs 25 lakh.

The new season of Bigg Boss Telugu was launched soon after the end of the OTT edition of the show. The season opened with 21 contestants. Tollywood star Nagarjuna returned to the show as its host. He has become the face of Bigg Boss Telugu since Season 3. He took over the baton from Nani, who anchored the second season. The maiden season of the show went on air with Jr NTR as its host.

And finally, more than 100 days and many evictions later, we have five hopefuls vying for the top prize. The top five contestants are LV Revanth, Shrihan, Adi Reddy, Keerthi Bhat, and Rohit Sahni. The buzz, however, claims that Adi has walked out of the finale after taking the Rs 25 lakh cash prize offer.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates from Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

17:13 (IST)18 Dec 2022
An enthralling performance awaits fans

Former contestants of the sixth season of Bigg Boss Telugu will take the stage during the grand finale.

16:55 (IST)18 Dec 2022
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 finalists

LV Revanth, Shrihan, Adi Reddy, Keerthi Bhat, and Rohit Sahni are the finalists of the sixth season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

16:41 (IST)18 Dec 2022
Sneak peek of Urvashi Rautela’s performance 

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela will showcase her dancing skills during the grand finale of the sixth season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

16:28 (IST)18 Dec 2022
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 finale to air on Star Maa from 6 pm today

Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Radha, Nikhil Siddhartha will grace the grand finale as the special guests. Urvashi Rautela is set to entertain with her performance on the finale stage.

You can watch the grand finale of the sixth season of Bigg Boss Telugu on Star Maa from 6 pm onwards. You can also live stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

