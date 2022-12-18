Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale LIVE UPDATES: Urvashi Rautela to perform on Nagarjuna’s show

So, we have all made it to the end of another season of Bigg Boss Telugu that was marked with a lot of tears, yelling, laughter and a gamut of other emotions. Today, we will know who takes home the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 along with prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Besides the trophy and prize money, the winner will also get a bonus prize of property worth Rs 25 lakh.

The new season of Bigg Boss Telugu was launched soon after the end of the OTT edition of the show. The season opened with 21 contestants. Tollywood star Nagarjuna returned to the show as its host. He has become the face of Bigg Boss Telugu since Season 3. He took over the baton from Nani, who anchored the second season. The maiden season of the show went on air with Jr NTR as its host.

And finally, more than 100 days and many evictions later, we have five hopefuls vying for the top prize. The top five contestants are LV Revanth, Shrihan, Adi Reddy, Keerthi Bhat, and Rohit Sahni. The buzz, however, claims that Adi has walked out of the finale after taking the Rs 25 lakh cash prize offer.