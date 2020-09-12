Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni to evict first contestant today

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 airs on Star Maa. (Photo: Star Maa/Instagram)

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants will witness their first eviction this weekend. On Monday, the housemates nominated Surya Kiran, Abijeet Duddala, Sujatha, Mehboob, Divi, Gangavva and Akhil Sarthak for eviction while Monal Gajjar, Lasya Manjunath, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani and Noel Sean were declared safe.

During the week, the housemates were asked to take a guess on who is the Kattappa of the house, someone who acts to be in your team but backstabs you during the task. While the majority of the housemates have taken a guess that it is either Noel or Lasya, the final answer will only be revealed by Nagarjuna.

In a video shared by Star Maa on their social media handles, we see Nagarjuna entering the stage on “Baahubali” title track. He faces the camera and says, “Today, let’s reveal who is the Katappa of Bigg Boss house.” The actor will also talk to the contestants about their journey in the house so far.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 kicked off on September 6. The show airs on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm while on Saturday and Sunday, the audience can watch the show at 9 pm. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 also streams on Disney+Hotstar.

Nagarjuna has returned as host for the second time. He hosted the reality show’s third season, which aired last year.

