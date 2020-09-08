scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Top news
Live now

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 September 8 episode: Gangavva gets nominated for elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Star Maa channel. On Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9 pm.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | Updated: September 8, 2020 1:59:57 pm
Bigg Boss TeluguBigg Boss Telugu 4 airs on Star Maa.

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is back with the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The reality show premiered on Star Maa on September 6 with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu has so far featured different hosts every season except the latest season. This is unlike its other versions in India. While the first season of the reality show was hosted by Jr NTR, the second season was hosted by Nani. But it is the first time Nagarjuna is hosting the show for a second consecutive year.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Star Maa, while on Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9 pm. If you miss watching the show live, you can stream the episodes later on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

13:44 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Bigg Boss' warning

Bigg Boss warned the housemates that one housemate among them could behave like Kattappa and back-stab them during tasks and house related work.

13:40 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Sujatha vs Karate Kalyan

There is no love lost between Sujatha and Karate Kalyani. The duo fought after the nomination task, leaving Kalyani in tears.

13:36 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Nominated for elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4's first nomination task happened on August 7. At the end of the task, Abijeet Duddala, Surya Kiran, Akhil Sarthak, Divi Vadthya, Mehaboob Shaikh, Sujatha, and Gangavva were nominated for elimination on Day 1.

13:31 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Syed and Ariyana's task

Syed Sohel Ryan and Ariyana Glory gave a cooking task to the housemates. The housemates later realise that the cooking task was not given by Bigg Boss. What followed was a heated discussion between Sujatha and others for not properly figuring out the task.

13:26 (IST)08 Sep 2020
First task of Bigg Boss Telugu 4

In the first task of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, each participant had to select a slip from a bowl and ask any housemate the question which is written on it. During the task, Monal Gajjar remembered her family and became very emotional. Gangavva too became emotional looking at Monal.

13:22 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Gangavva's dance

Gangavva entertained the housemates with her funny dance moves.

13:20 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Monal and Akhil's gupshup

Monal Gajjar and Akhil Sarthak have a discussion about other contestants.

13:19 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Karate Kalyani in action

Karate Kalyani showed off her Karate skills to other contestants.

13:18 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 - Day 1 recap

We begin today's blog with the highlights of Day 1 of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. The episode was aired on September 7.

Saikumar Pampana and Jabardasth fame Avinash will reportedly enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house as wild card contestants.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd