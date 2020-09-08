Bigg Boss Telugu 4 September 8 episode: Gangavva gets nominated for elimination

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is back with the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The reality show premiered on Star Maa on September 6 with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants.
Bigg Boss Telugu has so far featured different hosts every season except the latest season. This is unlike its other versions in India. While the first season of the reality show was hosted by Jr NTR, the second season was hosted by Nani. But it is the first time Nagarjuna is hosting the show for a second consecutive year.
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Star Maa, while on Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9 pm. If you miss watching the show live, you can stream the episodes later on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Bigg Boss warned the housemates that one housemate among them could behave like Kattappa and back-stab them during tasks and house related work.
There is no love lost between Sujatha and Karate Kalyani. The duo fought after the nomination task, leaving Kalyani in tears.
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4's first nomination task happened on August 7. At the end of the task, Abijeet Duddala, Surya Kiran, Akhil Sarthak, Divi Vadthya, Mehaboob Shaikh, Sujatha, and Gangavva were nominated for elimination on Day 1.
Syed Sohel Ryan and Ariyana Glory gave a cooking task to the housemates. The housemates later realise that the cooking task was not given by Bigg Boss. What followed was a heated discussion between Sujatha and others for not properly figuring out the task.
In the first task of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, each participant had to select a slip from a bowl and ask any housemate the question which is written on it. During the task, Monal Gajjar remembered her family and became very emotional. Gangavva too became emotional looking at Monal.
Gangavva entertained the housemates with her funny dance moves.
Monal Gajjar and Akhil Sarthak have a discussion about other contestants.
Karate Kalyani showed off her Karate skills to other contestants.
We begin today's blog with the highlights of Day 1 of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. The episode was aired on September 7.