Bigg Boss Telugu 4 September 8 episode: Gangavva gets nominated for elimination

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is back with the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The reality show premiered on Star Maa on September 6 with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu has so far featured different hosts every season except the latest season. This is unlike its other versions in India. While the first season of the reality show was hosted by Jr NTR, the second season was hosted by Nani. But it is the first time Nagarjuna is hosting the show for a second consecutive year.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Star Maa, while on Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9 pm. If you miss watching the show live, you can stream the episodes later on Disney Plus Hotstar.