Bigg Boss Telugu 4 launch LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 airs on Star Maa.

Bigg Boss Telugu has returned for the fourth time. Earlier Nagarjuna had treated fans to the teaser of the show, giving a glimpse of what we can expect from the exciting season.

Unlike other iterations of the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu has featured different hosts every season except this season, which brings back Nagarjuna. Whilr the first season of the reality show was hosted by Jr NTR, the second season was hosted by Nani.

Bigg Boss Telugu is a spinoff of Bigg Boss, which itself is derived from the international reality TV series (originally Dutch) called Bigg Brother, developed by John de Mol.

In a statement, Nagarjuna had said, “It was fun being back on the shoot floor for the promo. After the tremendous success of last season, this year, our effort will be to up the ante and deliver even more entertainment and surprises for our viewers.”

Speaking about his look in the teaser, he had added, “Playing 3 characters and getting the body language, voice and mannerisms right in such a short span of time was quite a challenge but I enjoyed it thoroughly. I am a believer that life, hope and entertainment should never stop. We have all had a tough few months and I think clean wholesome entertainment is one of the luxuries we can all enjoy and our promise this year is to deliver exactly that with Bigg Boss season 4.”