Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner asks minister KTR for justice, action against his attackers in pub brawl

On Thursday afternoon, Rahul Sipligunj had approached Gachibowli police and lodged a complaint seeking action against Riteesh Reddy and his friends. On Thursday afternoon, Rahul Sipligunj had approached Gachibowli police and lodged a complaint seeking action against Riteesh Reddy and his friends.

Tollywood singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj on Friday shared CCTV footage and urged Minister KT Rama Rao to take action against his attackers. Sipligunj was roughed up by a group of four to five persons at Prism pub in Gachibowli here on Wednesday.

Tweeting the CCTV footage of the pub attack, Sipligunj said, “CCTV footage of the incident, how this gang has provoked & attacked me. please see it for yourself & stand for what is right! @KTRTRS sir, I always stood for TRS party & I vote for TRS alone because I am born on this land & I will serve Telangana as long as I live. #ineedjustice.”

Again tagging member of parliament Santosh Kumar J, Rahul Sipligunj said, “@KTRTRS Sir, I am waiting for u to take necessary action on this. I request u to look into this case, if you find any mistake in my end, please take the necessary action but if I am not wrong why should I or any common man face wat I faced on dat day. @MPsantoshtrs #ineedjustice.”

On Thursday afternoon, Sipligunj had approached Gachibowli police and lodged a complaint seeking action against Riteesh Reddy and his friends.

A case under sections 324 and 354 A of the IPC was registered against the alleged accused at Gachibowli police. Rithesh Reddy is the brother of TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Wednesday when Rahul Sipligunj had come to the pub with four friends, including two women. Reddy had also come to the pub along with his friends. Rahul was attacked with beer bottles when he allegedly questioned them for passing derogatory comments at his female friends.

@KTRTRS Sir,

I am waiting for u to take necessary action on this.

I request u to look into this case, if you find any mistake in my end,please take the necessary action but if I am not wrong why should I or any common man face wat I faced on dat day.@MPsantoshtrs #ineedjustice pic.twitter.com/MOELbemARz — Rahul Sipligunj (@Rahulsipligunj) March 6, 2020

CCTV footage of the incident, how this gang has provoked & attacked me.

please see it for yourself & stand for what is right!@KTRTRS sir, I always stood for TRS party & I vote for TRS alone because I am born on this land & I will serve Telangana as long as I live.#ineedjustice pic.twitter.com/8LQ3PGEBwe — Rahul Sipligunj (@Rahulsipligunj) March 6, 2020

In the first video, Rahul Sipligunj (in white t-shirt) and his attacker can be seen entering into an argument that soon led to a brawl. Even as his friends try to pull him back, he is seen questioning the men who argued with him. Whereas, in the second video, a group of men could be seen beating him up with beer bottles. The second video had gone viral soon after the incident and Rahul has now shared the first video to prove that he is innocent.

Calls to Gachibowli police inspector R Srinivas went unanswered.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd