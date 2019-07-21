Bigg Boss Telugu 3: When and where to watch

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 will go on air tonight. The latest season of the reality TV show will be hosted by Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna. The first season was hosted by Jr NTR and the second season saw Nani as the host. The show is a spin-off of Bigg Boss (Hindi version), which itself is the Indian edition of original Dutch franchise Big Brother.

Advertising

Like Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss Telugu hosts a bunch of celebrities in a house overseen by a ‘Bigg Boss’.

The celebrities do not have any access to phone, internet and TV. Every week, the contestants vote out one among them, and the last surviving contestant is declared the winner.

The show is all set to provide a daily dose of entertainment and will go on for 100 days. The original season lasted for 70 days while the second season went on for 112 days.

Advertising

Alok Jain, business head for the Telugu cluster of Star TV, said in a statement, “Our promise to our viewers is to give them the best in class entertainment, and we will always endeavor to deliver that. After two successful seasons, we are very excited to bring in a fresh flavor to the show with Nagarjuna as the host.”

If you are wondering how to watch the show, we are here to help.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will be broadcast on Star Maa, the Telugu entertainment channel of Star TV. But if you don’t have access to TV or are on the move, you can stream the channel on Star’s streaming service Hotstar.