Bigg Boss Telugu 3 launch LIVE UPDATES: Nagarjuna kicks off reality show

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is finally on air. Unlike other iterations of the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu has featured different hosts every season. While Jr NTR hosted the inaugural season, Nani hosted the second season.
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will be hosted by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Bigg Boss Telugu is a spinoff of Bigg Boss, which itself is adapted from the international reality TV series (originally Dutch) called Bigg Brother, developed by John de Mol.
Bigg Boss Telugu follows the classic Bigg Boss format. The show is all set to provide a daily dose of entertainment and will go on for 100 days, as opposed to 70 days of the original season and 112 days of the second season.
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will be broadcast on Star Maa, the Telugu entertainment channel of Star TV. The earlier seasons were a ratings success for the channel and were instrumental in popularising it.
The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 was Siva Balaji, while the second season saw Kaushal Manda lifting the trophy.
First three contestants are given a secret task
The first three contestants are given a secret task. They have been given a list of questions that they will ask every new contestant entering the house.
First three contestants enter Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house
Nagarjuna watches through 'Manam' TV as the first three contestants enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house one by one.
Ashu is seeking a journey of self-discovery
Vizag-native Ashu Reddy is a social media celebrity who made her screen debut with Chal Mohan Ranga. Ashu says that she is seeking a journey of self-discovery post her breakup.
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant no 3 - Ashu Reddy
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant no 2 - Ravi Krishna
Nagarjuna as host: First impression
Not bad. Nagarjuna hits the road running. He is light on his feet, spontaneous and seems to be enjoying his new job.
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant no 1 - Shiva Jyothi
Nagarjuna's task
Nagarjuna is given a task by Bigg Boss. The host is told to pick three contestants out of 15 celebrities. The trio will enter the house first and they will be given a special task.
Nagarjuna enters Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house
Nagarjuna gives viewers the customary tour of the newly constructed house for Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 as dancers in colourful costumes match steps to hit songs from his films in the background.
Nagarjuna thanks Jr NTR and Nani
Nagarjuna thanks Jr NTR and Nani, the hosts of Bigg Boss Telugu season one and two, respectively.
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 begins
So, it begins. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 with Nagarjuna as the host.