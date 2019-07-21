Bigg Boss Telugu 3 launch LIVE UPDATES: Nagarjuna kicks off reality show

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is finally on air. Unlike other iterations of the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu has featured different hosts every season. While Jr NTR hosted the inaugural season, Nani hosted the second season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will be hosted by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Bigg Boss Telugu is a spinoff of Bigg Boss, which itself is adapted from the international reality TV series (originally Dutch) called Bigg Brother, developed by John de Mol.

Bigg Boss Telugu follows the classic Bigg Boss format. The show is all set to provide a daily dose of entertainment and will go on for 100 days, as opposed to 70 days of the original season and 112 days of the second season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will be broadcast on Star Maa, the Telugu entertainment channel of Star TV. The earlier seasons were a ratings success for the channel and were instrumental in popularising it.

The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 was Siva Balaji, while the second season saw Kaushal Manda lifting the trophy.