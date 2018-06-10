Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 launch highlights: Geetha Madhuri, Amit Tiwari and Tejaswi Madivada among others enter Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss Telugu 2 launch: The reality show will be hosted by Nani. Bigg Boss Telugu 2 launch: The reality show will be hosted by Nani.

The second season of Bigg Boss Telugu was launched on Sunday evening. The popular reality TV show, which marks the small screen debut of Tollywood actor Nani, airs on Star Maa.

While Geetha Madhuri, Amit Tiwari, Deepti, Tanish, Babu Gogineni, Bhanushree Mehra, Roll Rida, Syamala, Kireeti, Deepthi Sunaina, Kaushal Manda, Tejaswi Madivada and Samrat Reddy are the celebrity contestants, commoners Ganesh, Sanjana Anne and Nutan Naidu will also be seen in Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 is different from season one on various counts. To begin with, it has a new host and it will also be longer with more than 100 episodes.

With Nani leading the show, we can expect a lot of fun. And as we know, the show will never be short of drama, surprises, twists and turns.