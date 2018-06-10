Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 launch highlights: Geetha Madhuri, Amit Tiwari and Tejaswi Madivada among others enter Bigg Boss house

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 launch: Geetha Madhuri, Amit Tiwari, Deepti, Tanish, Babu Gogineni, Bhanushree Mehra, Roll Rida, Syamala, Kireeti, Deepthi Sunaina, Kaushal Manda, Tejaswi Madivada and Samrat Reddy among others will be seen in Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2018 11:35:43 pm
Bigg Boss Telugu 2 Bigg Boss Telugu 2 launch: The reality show will be hosted by Nani.

The second season of Bigg Boss Telugu was launched on Sunday evening. The popular reality TV show, which marks the small screen debut of Tollywood actor Nani, airs on Star Maa.

While Geetha Madhuri, Amit Tiwari, Deepti, Tanish, Babu Gogineni, Bhanushree Mehra, Roll Rida, Syamala, Kireeti, Deepthi Sunaina, Kaushal Manda, Tejaswi Madivada and Samrat Reddy are the celebrity contestants, commoners Ganesh, Sanjana Anne and Nutan Naidu will also be seen in Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 is different from season one on various counts. To begin with, it has a new host and it will also be longer with more than 100 episodes.

With Nani leading the show, we can expect a lot of fun. And as we know, the show will never be short of drama, surprises, twists and turns.

Live Blog

Bigg Boss Telugu 2 launch updates: Read all the updates from the launch of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2, hosted by Nani.

23:34 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nutan Naidu and Sanjana Anne are sent to jail

Nutan Naidu and Sanjana Anne get most of the votes. Bigg Boss sends them to the jail in the garden area.

23:32 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Two contestants in danger?

Bigg Boss asks the contestants to vote for two people who they think are not right for the show. Babu Gogineni asks the contestants to not take the decision. Everyone takes their decision to name two contestants who do not deserve to be in the show.

23:30 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Bigg Boss welcomes the contestants

In the house, Bigg Boss welcomes the contestants. Bigg Boss informs the contestans about the rules and regulations.

23:29 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
All the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestants are in the house!

Nani locks the contestants inside the Bigg Boss Telugu house. The show has officially begun.

23:16 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Nutan

Nutan Naidu is the last contestant of the show. He is also a commoner.

23:12 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Sanjana Anne

Another commoner joins Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Model Sanjana Anne is the fifteenth contestant to enter the show.

23:02 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Ganesh

Contestant no. 14 is a common man. Nani asks him to introduce himself to the audience. Ganesh is a Radio Jockey.

22:53 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Samrat Reddy

The 13th contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is actor and cricketer Samrat Reddy.

22:49 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Tejaswi Madivada

Nani introduces 12th contestant and actor Tejaswi Madivada as the entertainer of the house.

22:46 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Kaushal Manda

TV actor Kaushal Manda is the eleventh contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

22:40 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Deepthi Sunaina

Instagram star Deepthi Sunaina is the tenth contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

22:38 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Bigg Boss Telugu 2 quick take

Indianexpress.com's Kameshwari says, "The show started on a very energetic note but the energy has dipped. There is a lack of balance between entertainment and interaction. I am bored already. It feels Nani is trying too hard to fit into the role of a host."

22:29 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Kireeti

Nani introduces ninth contestant Kireeti. Nani calls him the groom of Telugu cinema because he has done 5-6 films in which he never gets married.

22:23 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Syamala

Television anchor Syamala is the eighth contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

22:15 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Mumaith Khan makes an appearance

Roll Rida performs with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mumaith Khan.

22:14 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Roll Rida

Rapper Roll Rida is the seventh contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

22:13 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Bigg Boss Telugu 2 quick take

Indianexpress.com's Kameshwari says, "I feel Jr NTR was much better. Nani looks nervous. His diction is much better. That is a plus point. Also, there is so much branding all around the house."

22:06 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Tamannaah Bhatia's body double

Bhanushree Mehra was the body double for Tamannaah Bhatia in the Baahubali movies.

22:04 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Bhanushree

Now, it’s sixth contestant who takes over the stage. Nani introduces actor Bhanushree Mehra to the audience.

21:57 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Babu Gogineni

Human rights activist Babu Gogineni is the fifth contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

21:46 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Tanish

Actor Tanish is the fourth contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

21:41 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Deepti

Journalist Deepti is the third contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

21:33 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Will other contestants be scared of Amit Tiwari?

Amit Tiwari is known for his villainous roles. Before entering the house, he said that people in real life are scared to be around him.

21:31 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Amit Tiwari

Actor Amit Tiwari is the second contetant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

21:27 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani teases Geeta

Nani says Geetha Madhuri's husband is extremely happy and relaxed as she would be spending some days in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. She expressed her excitement and walked into the house.

21:25 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani welcomes Geetha Madhuri

Singer Geetha Madhuri is the first contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

21:22 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Jail in Bigg Boss Telugu 2 house

The second season of Bigg Boss Telugu will also have a jail.

21:21 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani interacts with Bigg Boss

As Nani sits in the living room in front of the television, Bigg Boss calls Nani to the confession room. Nani asks Bigg Boss to confess about his problems, love life, history and so on. But Bigg Boss says “You can leave” in his very famous voice.

After leaving the confession room, Nani takes the audience to the washroom area.

21:19 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani give the audience a tour of Bigg Boss Telugu house

Nani takes the audience inside the Bigg Boss Telugu house. After giving a statutory warning that smoking is injurious to health, Nani starts with the smoking zone. He then moves to the gym and then enters the living area. He walks into the kitchen. Soon, a buzzer rings and the audience is taken to the store room where Bigg Boss will be sending necessities for the housemates.

Now, the actor moves the dining area. He reveals this time the house will host 16 contestants.

Next, he moves to the bedroom. This time, there is no partition between men and women contestants' rooms, but the captain’s bed is separate.

21:12 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani heaps praise on Jr NTR again

Talking about Jr NTR, Nani said, “In the film industry, we have many doubts about shifting to televisions. NTR broke the myth. Thank you, you did a great job.”

21:08 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Nani lauds Jr NTR

Audience can’t stop whistling and showering love on the actor. He says, “I said at some press conference that I haven’t watched Bigg Boss. These people made me watch the entire season in two days. NTR did really well last season. Now, we come back.”

21:07 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 begins

Nani, also known as the Natural Star, walks on to the stage flaunting his new look. He greets everyone and starts to dance on his Bhale Bhale Magadivoy song and Nenu Local title track. He entertains the audience with his performance.

20:59 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
A sneak peek at Bigg Boss Telugu 2 premiere

Tollywood actor Nani will host the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

20:57 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Annapurna Studios is all set to welcome Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 contestants

Annapurna Studios on Sunday afternoon tweeted: "The big scale #BigBossTelugu2 house built in #annapurnastudios within a short span of time is all set to welcome it’s contestants for season 2! We are as excited as you are to know who would be living in this house for the next 106 days! Stay tuned! @NameisNani @StarMaa."

While the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu took place at the Bigg Boss house in Lonavla, a grand house has been built on Annapurna 7 acres in Hyderabad for the latest season.

