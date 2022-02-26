scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Bigg Boss Non-Stop Grand Launch live updates: Nagarjuna to welcome some ex-contestants?

Bigg Boss Nonstop Grand Launch: Nagarjuna Akkineni continues his stint as the host of the reality show for its OTT version.

Updated: February 26, 2022 5:26:33 pm
Bigg Boss Nonstop grand launchBigg Boss Nonstop grand launch is hosted by Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is all geared up to host Bigg Boss Nonstop, the OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu. Nagarjuna, who has been the regular host of Bigg Boss Telugu since its third season, will be hosting the OTT series. The show will host 18 popular faces from all walks of life. And keeping up with the practice in other languages, a condensed 90-minute episode of Bigg Boss Nonstop will also be made available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

As per reports, Bigg Boss Nonstop will have some former BB Telugu contestants. So, unlike other editions of Bigg Boss, this one promises to be a bit more exciting. In a promo of the show, which also featured Vennela Kishore and Murli Sharma, Nagarjuna promised that the show will keep the audience hooked. The show’s premiere will happen on February 26. The episode will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from 6 pm onwards.

The OTT format of Bigg Boss was kickstarted by the Hindi version of the reality show. In 2021, Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. Some of the contestants from the OTT edition also featured in Bigg Boss’ 15th season with Salman Khan as the host. The same year, Kamal Haasan announced the launch of Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT version of the Tamil reality show. The OTT version of the show, which started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from January onwards, was initially hosted by Kamal Haasan. However, due to the clash between the shoot of Bigg Boss Ultimate and his film Vikram, Kamal Haasan opted out.

Live Blog

Follow Bigg Boss Nonstop Grand Launch's LIVE UPDATES here:

17:26 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Akhil Sarthak, who was runner-up of Bigg Boss 4, is said to be one of the Bigg Boss Nonstop contestants. The show is set to premiere today from 6 pm onwards.

17:01 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Are these the confirmed Bigg Boss Nonstop contestants? Post goes viral

A tweet of a Bigg Boss fan has gone viral. The tweet features name of contestants, who will reportedly grace Bigg Boss Nonstop, the OTT version of the reality show.

16:48 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 contestant Ashu Reddy is rumoured to be one of the contestants on Nagarjuna Akkineni's hosted OTT show, Bigg Boss Nonstop.

16:37 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Kaushal Manda on Bigg Boss Nonstop

Kaushal Manda, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1, called Bigg Boss Nonstop a show that fans can watch as per their convenience. "As u like, as u wish, as your time permits, just switch on Hotstar n watch Bigboss OTT," he tweeted.

16:23 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Nagarjuna gives perfect glimpse of Bigg Boss Nonstop premiere night

Nagarjuna on Saturday shared a teaser of Bigg Boss Nonstop premiere episode, which will star from 6 pm onwards. The episode will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Earlier this month, Kamal Haasan released a press note announcing his exit from BB Ultimate.

"The reschedule of the production activities for Vikram that we are forced to do on account the lock down and restrictions imposed, have unavoidably resulted in overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. Considering the fact that some more days of shoot are left to complete the scenes which has the combination of some of the most prominent stars and technicians of the Film Industry, it has become practically impossible to manage both Vikram and Bigg Boss together. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt out of this season of Bigg Boss,” he shared in a statement.

STR aka Simbu has stepped into the shoes of Kamal Haasan as the new host of the season.

