Bigg Boss Non-Stop Grand Launch live updates: Nagarjuna to welcome some ex-contestants?

Nagarjuna Akkineni is all geared up to host Bigg Boss Nonstop, the OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu. Nagarjuna, who has been the regular host of Bigg Boss Telugu since its third season, will be hosting the OTT series. The show will host 18 popular faces from all walks of life. And keeping up with the practice in other languages, a condensed 90-minute episode of Bigg Boss Nonstop will also be made available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

As per reports, Bigg Boss Nonstop will have some former BB Telugu contestants. So, unlike other editions of Bigg Boss, this one promises to be a bit more exciting. In a promo of the show, which also featured Vennela Kishore and Murli Sharma, Nagarjuna promised that the show will keep the audience hooked. The show’s premiere will happen on February 26. The episode will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from 6 pm onwards.

The OTT format of Bigg Boss was kickstarted by the Hindi version of the reality show. In 2021, Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. Some of the contestants from the OTT edition also featured in Bigg Boss’ 15th season with Salman Khan as the host. The same year, Kamal Haasan announced the launch of Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT version of the Tamil reality show. The OTT version of the show, which started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from January onwards, was initially hosted by Kamal Haasan. However, due to the clash between the shoot of Bigg Boss Ultimate and his film Vikram, Kamal Haasan opted out.