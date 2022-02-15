Bigg Boss Non Stop: Nagarjuna announces launch of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT version

Nagarjuna is all set to host the first season of the OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu. The show titled Bigg Boss Non Stop will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar throughout the day, every day, starting from February 26.

Nagarjuna on Tuesday unveiled a promo announcing the show. The promo features Nagarjuna as a lawyer. He uses the excuse of watching a single episode of Bigg Boss Non Stop to keep his client from going to the gallows. The promo also features Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 ended last December with Sunny lifting the trophy.

In January, the OTT format of Bigg Boss Tamil was launched. Kamal Haasan, who has been the face of the Bigg Boss Tamil since its inception in 2017, is hosting weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Ultimate.

Nagarjuna has been the regular host of Bigg Boss Telugu since its third season. The first season of the show went on air in 2017 with Jr NTR as its host. And for the second season, Nani assumed the responsibilities of the host.

Keeping up with the practice in other languages, a condensed 90-minute episode of Bigg Boss Non Stop will also be made available on Disney Plus Hotstar.